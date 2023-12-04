Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature 1-inch ISOCELL image sensor; Sony sensors coming to S25, S25+





Revegnus expects that the 200MP ISOCELL image sensor that Samsung is working on for its 2025 top-of-the-line flagship phone will be 1-inch with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom. While the tipster didn't reveal what the model number of this new sensor will be, the tipster on Sunday Galaxy S23 +.

Revegnus expects that the 200MP ISOCELL image sensor that Samsung is working on for its 2025 top-of-the-line flagship phone will be 1-inch with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom. While the tipster didn't reveal what the model number of this new sensor will be, the tipster on Sunday also posted a tweet saying that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will, in his own words, "no longer use the dreadful GN3 sensor." That 50MP sensor is made by Samsung and is used to back the primary cameras on the Galaxy S23 and+.









Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + are expected to continue to use the GN3 sensor before Sony's very highly regarded image sensors are used to replace the GN3 on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. Both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 + models are also expected to feature a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.









Galaxy S23 line was introduced earlier this year. Pre-orders are expected to start on the very same day with a rumored release date of January 30th, 2024. That would be 18 days earlier than when the Galaxy S23 line was released which was on February 17th, 2023. The earlier release will allow Samsung to have its most competitive phones taking on the latest iPhone models earlier than usual.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled on January 17th, a little more than two weeks earlier than theline was introduced earlier this year. Pre-orders are expected to start on the very same day with a rumored release date of January 30th, 2024. That would be 18 days earlier than when theline was released which was on February 17th, 2023. The earlier release will allow Samsung to have its most competitive phones taking on the latest iPhone models earlier than usual.





It is way too early to talk about possible unveiling, pre-order, and release dates for the Galaxy S25 series since that flagship line won't be seeing the light of day until 2025. But that doesn't mean that Samsung isn't working on new components such as the unnamed ISOCELL image sensor mentioned by Revegnus. If true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could sport quite a primary camera in 2025.

