Apple's March event could include new headphones, iPod touch and more

And that brings us to a tweet from tech analyst Jon Prosser who says that he has been hearing from Target employees about a mysterious new Apple device that shows up in the retailer's system and on UPC scanners. Called the "Apple AirPods (X Generation)," the product carries a hefty price tag of $399. When Apple Insider spoke with some Target employees , the latter admitted that Target uses placeholders for its POS system although pricing information comes from the manufacturer and is usually accurate. And when a placeholder is involved, these products ship within a week to a month after their first appearance in the system. This all dovetails with Apple's upcoming March event (more on that later).











Prosser says that what is listed as the AirPods (X Generation) in Target's system could actually be the rumored over-the-ears "StudioPods" headphones. The analyst's tweet includes a concept image of the wearable. Speaking of Target, 9to5Mac has also been in touch with the company and boy, are they leaking like a sieve. Some provided screenshots of Target's internal system on their phones showing listings for the Apple TV Gen X ($179.99), Apple Watch Series X Band ($0.00) and the Apple iPod Touch X Generation ($399.99). Interestingly the prices match up with those for the current 32 GB Apple TV 4K and the latest 256GB Apple iPod touch. All of these products could be unveiled next month when Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone SE2 aka the iPhone 9 , a new iPad Pro model and the AirTags tracking accessory.