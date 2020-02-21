We hear rumors about AirPods Pro Lite again
Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) has reportedly joined in with the companies trying to gain backend orders relating to the unconfirmed AirPods Pro Lite.
Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is expecting new Apple headphones to arrive in mid-2020, however he is referring to a high-end product, instead of an entry-level one, which makes it hard to think that both reports are talking about the same thing.
Currently, the AirPods without the charging case are sold for $159, but the AirPods Pro Lite product leads 9to5Mac to speculate on a $149 for baseline AirPods with wireless charging case and $199 for the AirPods Pro Lite, and then $249 for the high-end AirPods Pro.
