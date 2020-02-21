We hear rumors about AirPods Pro Lite again

Apple Wearables

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 21, 2020, 9:04 AM
We have been hearing rumors about AirPods Pro Lite recently. Now, Digitimes is reporting that the alleged AirPods Pro Lite is gaining a new member of its supply chain.
Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) has reportedly joined in with the companies trying to gain backend orders relating to the unconfirmed AirPods Pro Lite.

The headphones are referred to as being an entry-level true wireless stereo headphones to be released in mid-2020. However, we find information about this product only on Digitimes reports.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is expecting new Apple headphones to arrive in mid-2020, however he is referring to a high-end product, instead of an entry-level one, which makes it hard to think that both reports are talking about the same thing.

Currently, the AirPods without the charging case are sold for $159, but the AirPods Pro Lite product leads 9to5Mac to speculate on a $149 for baseline AirPods with wireless charging case and $199 for the AirPods Pro Lite, and then $249 for the high-end AirPods Pro.

