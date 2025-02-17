My Pixel 6 Pro runs this feature flawlessly while recent models are having issues with it

While it works flawlessly on my Pixel 6 Pro, newer Pixel models have issues with "Now Playing"







Pixel 6 Pro was the under-display fingerprint sensor. As it did with the modem, The number one issue with the Pixel 6 series was the poor modem. Instead of using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem chip, Google employed a Samsung-made Shannon A5123 5G modem and there were several instances when it would not allow me to make or take a call. Another issue with thewas the under-display fingerprint sensor. As it did with the modem, Google opted for a less expensive component and went with an optical sensor for the biometric reader instead of the faster and more accurate ultrasonic sensor used on phones like Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series.









When you tap on the name of the tune, you are directed to the "Now Playing" page which shows a list of the most recent songs that were played near your Pixel. A pop-up appears from the bottom of the screen that allows you to play the song from YouTube Music, YouTube, Apple, Music, Spotify, and other platforms. It's like having the Shazam app on 24/7. However, as we said, those using more recent Pixel models are complaining that their "Now Playing" feature doesn't work.





For example, a Pixel 9 Pro user complains that on his phone, "Now Playing" is "Horrendously bad." A Pixel 7 Pro owner said that the feature used to capture nine out of 10 songs that were played near him. Now, his phone doesn't show any results at all which led him to return to using the Shazam app.





Pixel 6 Pro works great! One thing you might want to check out if the feature won't work well or at all on your Pixel handset is the Battery Saver. If you have that feature toggled on, "Now Playing" will not work. Others say there is a connection with the Meanwhile, the "Now Playing" feature on myworks great! One thing you might want to check out if the feature won't work well or at all on your Pixel handset is the Battery Saver. If you have that feature toggled on, "Now Playing" will not work. Others say there is a connection with the Android 15 update and complain that "Now Playing" stopped working when they upgraded their Pixel to the next Android build.





I should point out that my Pixel 6 Pro is running Android 16 Beta 2 so it's possible that Google tweaked something in the Android 16 Beta to improve "Now Playing."



Here's how to replicate "Now Playing" on the iPhone and Pixel models where it doesn't work







If nothing seems to help and the "Now Playing" feature on your Pixel is not playing, go to the Google Play Store and install Shazam which is also available for iOS . You can turn on Auto Shazam which makes the app work exactly like "Now Playing" by looking for the name and artist of a song automatically when it hears music playing. On iOS and Android find the Shazam app icon and long-press on it. One of the options that should appear is Auto Shazam. Tap on it and Shazam will be at the ready to report to you the name and artist of any tune it hears playing nearby.





For iPhone owners who are jealous of the "Now Playing" feature on Pixel handsets, this works just as well. For Pixel users who can't get the feature to run anymore, try this workaround instead until Google fixes the issue by pushing out a software update.

