The Pixel 6 Pro had so many problems that at times it wasn't usable forcing me to return to my iPhone 11 Pro Max and eventually the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I've had the latter now for over a year allowing me to partake in the underwhelming rollout of Apple Intelligence, but that's another story for another day. Do I see myself with a Pixel again? It's a strong possibility.

While it works flawlessly on my Pixel 6 Pro, newer Pixel models have issues with "Now Playing"


The number one issue with the Pixel 6 series was the poor modem. Instead of using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem chip, Google employed a Samsung-made Shannon A5123 5G modem and there were several instances when it would not allow me to make or take a call. Another issue with the Pixel 6 Pro was the under-display fingerprint sensor. As it did with the modem, Google opted for a less expensive component and went with an optical sensor for the biometric reader instead of the faster and more accurate ultrasonic sensor used on phones like Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series.

The Now Playing feature on my Pixel 6 Pro works great even though it is working poorly on more recent models. | Image credit-PhoneArena - My Pixel 6 Pro runs this feature flawlessly while recent models are having issues with it
The Now Playing feature on my Pixel 6 Pro works great even though it is working poorly on more recent models. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Fast forward a few years and the current Pixel 9 series is a vast improvement over the Pixel 6 line. However, many Pixel users with a current model are complaining that the "Now Playing" feature on their Pixel isn't working. This is a music discovery feature built-in to Pixel handsets and when music is playing near your Pixel, it will identify the song title and performer in the lock screen.
 
When you tap on the name of the tune, you are directed to the "Now Playing" page which shows a list of the most recent songs that were played near your Pixel. A pop-up appears from the bottom of the screen that allows you to play the song from YouTube Music, YouTube, Apple, Music, Spotify, and other platforms. It's like having the Shazam app on 24/7. However, as we said, those using more recent Pixel models are complaining that their "Now Playing" feature doesn't work.

"When I first bought my 7a, it worked great. Now it doesn't work at all, even though it's turned on. Meanwhile the ridiculous AI shit keeps harassing me nonstop!"-u/Occasional_traveler

For example, a Pixel 9 Pro user complains that on his phone, "Now Playing" is "Horrendously bad." A Pixel 7 Pro owner said that the feature used to capture nine out of 10 songs that were played near him. Now, his phone doesn't show any results at all which led him to return to using the Shazam app.

Meanwhile, the "Now Playing" feature on my Pixel 6 Pro works great! One thing you might want to check out if the feature won't work well or at all on your Pixel handset is the Battery Saver. If you have that feature toggled on, "Now Playing" will not work. Others say there is a connection with the Android 15 update and complain that "Now Playing" stopped working when they upgraded their Pixel to the next Android build. 

I should point out that my Pixel 6 Pro is running Android 16 Beta 2 so it's possible that Google tweaked something in the Android 16 Beta to improve "Now Playing."

Here's how to replicate "Now Playing" on the iPhone and Pixel models where it doesn't work


If nothing seems to help and the "Now Playing" feature on your Pixel is not playing, go to the Google Play Store and install Shazam which is also available for iOS. You can turn on Auto Shazam which makes the app work exactly like "Now Playing" by looking for the name and artist of a song automatically when it hears music playing. On iOS and Android find the Shazam app icon and long-press on it. One of the options that should appear is Auto Shazam. Tap on it and Shazam will be at the ready to report to you the name and artist of any tune it hears playing nearby.

For iPhone owners who are jealous of the "Now Playing" feature on Pixel handsets, this works just as well. For Pixel users who can't get the feature to run anymore, try this workaround instead until Google fixes the issue by pushing out a software update.
