Apple Music is the second biggest subscription music service in the US, Spotify still in the lead
Apple rarely discloses numbers when it comes to its Music streaming service, so the latest figure that we have coming through official means is 60 million global subscribers as of June 2019. That means that Apple Music had a lot less subscribers in the United States, although no official numbers are available for this specific market (which is also the biggest for music streaming services).
According to Israelite, Apple Music had 32.6 million subscribers in the United States in February 2023, which wasn’t enough to take the lead from Spotify. Still, the second-biggest music streaming service in the US is a great achievement for Apple Music.
Amazon Music comes in third place with “just” 29.3 million subscribers, followed by YouTube Music with 8.5 million, and Pandora with 2.4 million subscribers. On a side note, Amazon Music confirmed three years ago that it had 55 million global subscribers, but that number is probably much higher now.
Surprisingly, TIDAL doesn’t seem to make in the top five most popular music streaming services in the United States. It’s also interesting to see the huge gap between the first three music subscription services and the last two places, YouTube Music and Pandora, which together barely make 11 million subscribers.
Thankfully, during the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA), CEO and President, David Israelite, revealed some interesting figures that paint a clear picture of what happens at the top of the music streaming industry (via Music Business World).
Spotify remains in the lead with 44.4 million subscribers in the United States. It’s also worth mentioning that Spotify has already announced back in March that it had around 210 million global subscribers, which means that the US market makes up about 25 percent of the total number of subs.
February 2023 music streaming services rankings
