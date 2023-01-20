Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Amazon Music Unlimited raises prices of the individual and student plans in the U.S. and the UK

Amazon has now announced it will be raising the prices of its Amazon Music Unlimited plans in the U.S. and the UK. The new prices will be effective starting February 21, 2023, reports Engadget.

New Amazon Music Unlimited plan prices


In the United States, the individual plan of Amazon Music Unlimited will now go from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. The student plan will go from $4.99 to $5.99.

In the UK, the individual plan will change to £11 per month (it was £10), and the student plan will rise from £5 to £6. This is not the first time Amazon Music Unlimited is rising prices. Last year, the Music Unlimited for Prime subscription went from $8 to $9 per month or $79 to $89 annually.

Amazon indicates this change is to help them get you more content and features. With the current economic situation though, one might rightfully wonder if that's the entire reason why we're seeing a price increase.

With this change, we're seeing the service now on par in terms of pricing with Apple Music, which costs $10.99 per month. Spotify remains at $9.99 per month for the time being. Of course, all those services have other plans as well and prices on those may differ.

Amazon Music Unlimited has more than 75 million songs in HD, Spatial Audio support, ad-free streaming, integration with Alexa, and Podcasts.

By the way, to avoid confusion: the price changes at the moment affect the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan and the Amazon Music Unlimited Student Plan. Other Amazon Music plans are not currently affected.
