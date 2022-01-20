Notification Center

These are the most used music streaming services in the world

Preslav Mladenov
By
1
These are the most used music streaming services in the world
Spotify is still the most used music streaming service in the world as of Q2 2021, according to MIDiA Research (via 9to5Mac).

Although Spotify continues to have the largest market share, its market share continues to decline. In Q2 2021, Spotify's market share was 31%, compared to 33% in Q2 2020, and 34% in Q2 2019. But according to the research, there are no indications that Spotify will lose the first place soon. Within the 12 months leading up to Q2 2021, Spotify has gained more subscribers than any other music streaming service.

Apple Music is the second-most preferred streaming music service for Q2 2021, but it is still far behind Spotify. Compared to Spotify's 31% market share, Apple Music's market share is 15%.

Spotify may still hold first place as the most preferred music streaming platform, but Amazon Music and YouTube Music surpassed it in terms of growth. The number of people using Amazon Music has increased by 25%, compared to Spotify's 20% growth, and according to MIDiA's research, YouTube Music out-performed both of them in the growth department. Within 12 months, the number of people who started using YouTube Music has increased by more than 50%. The reason behind YouTube Music's increase may be because YouTube Music is more preferred by Gen Z (people born in the 1997–2012 period) and younger Millennials.

According to MIDiA's research, the number of people who use music streaming services continues to increase. By Q2 2021, there were 523.9 million people subscribed to a music streaming service, which is a 26.4% increase compared to Q2 2020.

