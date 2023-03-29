Spotify launches new Niche Mixes feature for even more personalized recommendations
Spotify already has a Mixes feature that provides users with personalized recommendations, but if you’re not content with what playlists you’re offered, the music streaming service has a brand-new product for you: Niche Mixes.
The new addition to the Mixes family provides users with multiple personalized playlists that bring together everything that Spotify’s Mixes offer in a more user-friendly manner. With Niche Mixes, Spotify gives users access to tens of thousands of Mixes unique to them based on just about anything you can think of.
Typically, you’ll be getting 5-10 Mixes that the service thinks you’ll like, but if none are suitable for you, then you can specifically search for another set of personalized playlists. Each Mix is updated daily, so even if you get similar results, you might actually get different vibes every day.
Now, the good news is Niche Mixes is available globally to Free users, in addition to those who chose to pay for a Spotify subscription. Keep in mind though that this is an English-only feature regardless of where you live.
This feels more like an improvement to Spotify’s search engine rather than an update to the service’s algorithm. Regardless of what stands behind the new Niche Mixes, Spotify’s new feature will certainly add even more functionality useful to those who want to go even more in-depth into what music they’re listening at any given time.
Anyway, give the new feature a try and let us know in the comments if it’s working for you.
The new addition to the Mixes family provides users with multiple personalized playlists that bring together everything that Spotify’s Mixes offer in a more user-friendly manner. With Niche Mixes, Spotify gives users access to tens of thousands of Mixes unique to them based on just about anything you can think of.
The new Niche Mixes feature can be accessed from the Made For You hub within the Search tab. Spotify users looking for something very specific can now search for an activity, vibe, or even an aesthetic that describes the moment they’re in, and then add the word “mix” at the end.
Typically, you’ll be getting 5-10 Mixes that the service thinks you’ll like, but if none are suitable for you, then you can specifically search for another set of personalized playlists. Each Mix is updated daily, so even if you get similar results, you might actually get different vibes every day.
Now, the good news is Niche Mixes is available globally to Free users, in addition to those who chose to pay for a Spotify subscription. Keep in mind though that this is an English-only feature regardless of where you live.
This feels more like an improvement to Spotify’s search engine rather than an update to the service’s algorithm. Regardless of what stands behind the new Niche Mixes, Spotify’s new feature will certainly add even more functionality useful to those who want to go even more in-depth into what music they’re listening at any given time.
Anyway, give the new feature a try and let us know in the comments if it’s working for you.
Things that are NOT allowed: