See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
Motorola has certainly made a lot of things possible in the foldable space of late that we didn't dare to imagine just a few years back, and this holiday season, yet another unlikely dream is coming true. Yes, the large, beautiful, and powerful Razr Plus (2024) has dropped below the $800 mark with no special requirements and no strings attached after making its US commercial debut at a recommended price of $999.99 a few months ago.

For an undoubtedly limited time, you can save an unprecedented 250 bucks at Best Buy on your favorite of three different but similarly eye-catching color options, and if you think this killer new deal will be hard to beat in the foreseeable future, well, I wholeheartedly agree.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola
 

That's why the retailer is advertising the pre-holiday promotion as a Black Friday 2024 affair, although once again, I do expect the discount to be reduced or go away entirely in a matter of days (or perhaps even hours) and then return closer to Thanksgiving. Motorola's official US e-store, in case you're wondering, is currently listing the unlocked Razr+ (2024) at $799.99 in four stunning hues after a slightly humbler $200 discount that you're likely to find mighty appealing if when Best Buy's offer inevitably disappears.

At $749.99, this may well be the best of the best foldable phones out there in terms of its value for your money, eclipsing Samsung's costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a number of big ways (literally and figuratively). Yes, the greatest reimagined Razr released to date comes with two massive screens supporting insanely smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a fittingly large 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support and two excellent 50MP cameras slapped on its back.

Overall system performance is probably the only area where the Z Flip 6 is clearly superior, but the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside the new Razr+ is really not much weaker than a "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. And with a whopping 12GB RAM on deck, this now surprisingly affordable foldable undeniably delivers satisfactory raw power for the vast majority of Android users around, as confirmed by our glowing recent Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
50 stories
11 Nov, 2024
Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain
24 Oct, 2024
The deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2023) remains a major hit at the official store
19 Oct, 2024
The powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) is still at its lowest price on Amazon and can't wait to meet you
17 Oct, 2024
Epic deal shaves $250 off the Motorola Razr (2024), landing it at a new best price on Amazon
14 Oct, 2024
Last year's Motorola Razr+ flagship might just be the best foldable to buy at a huge $450 discount
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless