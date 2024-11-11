Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain

Razr Plus





For an undoubtedly limited time, you can save an unprecedented 250 bucks at Best Buy on your favorite of three different but similarly eye-catching color options, and if you think this killer new deal will be hard to beat in the foreseeable future, well, I wholeheartedly agree.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola





That's why the retailer is advertising the pre-holiday promotion as a Black Friday 2024 affair, although once again, I do expect the discount to be reduced or go away entirely in a matter of days (or perhaps even hours) and then return closer to Thanksgiving. Motorola 's official US e-store, in case you're wondering, is currently listing the unlocked Razr+ (2024) at $799.99 in four stunning hues after a slightly humbler $200 discount that you're likely to find mighty appealing when Best Buy's offer inevitably disappears.





At $749.99, this may well be the best of the best foldable phones out there in terms of its value for your money, eclipsing Samsung's costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a number of big ways (literally and figuratively). Yes, the greatest reimagined Razr released to date comes with two massive screens supporting insanely smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a fittingly large 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support and two excellent 50MP cameras slapped on its back.





Motorola has certainly made a lot of things possible in the foldable space of late that we didn't dare to imagine just a few years back, and this holiday season, yet another unlikely dream is coming true. Yes, the large, beautiful, and powerful(2024) has dropped below the $800 mark with no special requirements and no strings attached after making its US commercial debut at a recommended price of $999.99 a few months ago.