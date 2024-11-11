Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain
Motorola has certainly made a lot of things possible in the foldable space of late that we didn't dare to imagine just a few years back, and this holiday season, yet another unlikely dream is coming true. Yes, the large, beautiful, and powerful Razr Plus (2024) has dropped below the $800 mark with no special requirements and no strings attached after making its US commercial debut at a recommended price of $999.99 a few months ago.
For an undoubtedly limited time, you can save an unprecedented 250 bucks at Best Buy on your favorite of three different but similarly eye-catching color options, and if you think this killer new deal will be hard to beat in the foreseeable future, well, I wholeheartedly agree.
That's why the retailer is advertising the pre-holiday promotion as a Black Friday 2024 affair, although once again, I do expect the discount to be reduced or go away entirely in a matter of days (or perhaps even hours) and then return closer to Thanksgiving. Motorola's official US e-store, in case you're wondering, is currently listing the unlocked Razr+ (2024) at $799.99 in four stunning hues after a slightly humbler $200 discount that you're likely to find mighty appealing if when Best Buy's offer inevitably disappears.
At $749.99, this may well be the best of the best foldable phones out there in terms of its value for your money, eclipsing Samsung's costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a number of big ways (literally and figuratively). Yes, the greatest reimagined Razr released to date comes with two massive screens supporting insanely smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a fittingly large 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging support and two excellent 50MP cameras slapped on its back.
Overall system performance is probably the only area where the Z Flip 6 is clearly superior, but the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside the new Razr+ is really not much weaker than a "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. And with a whopping 12GB RAM on deck, this now surprisingly affordable foldable undeniably delivers satisfactory raw power for the vast majority of Android users around, as confirmed by our glowing recent Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review.
