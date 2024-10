As deal writer, I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is true bargain at $200 off

foldable phone

Razr+ (2024): Save $200 on Amazon! The Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. I believe this is a great deal on this bad boy, as it lets you snag one for just under $800. It's a real powerhouse thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, delivering an amazing watching experience. The phone is a real bargain right now, so save today! $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

As an elite deal hunter who loves foldable phones , I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is one of the best foldables you can buy right now. Yes, its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset may be slightly less powerful than the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , but it still delivers incredible performance.In fact, as we concluded in our dedicated Motorola Razr+ (2024) review , the phone feels fast without any slowdown in daily life. I also love that the latest Razr+ comes with 12GB of RAM, a nice upgrade from the 8GB in the previous model. That, combined with 256GB of storage space, gives you a sleek powerhouse that can fold in half and deal with any task you throw its way.A compromise you make when going for ais that it doesn't boast the absolute best cameras on the market, thus it won't be on par with the top camera phones . That said, I really like the photos Motorola 's new flagship foldable takes with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. The pictures have vibrant colors with a good amount of detail.It's a bit of a bummer, though, that there is no ultrawide lens on board. Instead, Motorola decided to put a 2X telephoto unit, which I'm not impressed with. It takes decent photos at its native zoom, but zooming in further results in a loss of quality.But the reason I recommend the Motorola Razr+ (2024) isn't its camera capabilities, nor its top-notch performance. I recommend getting this phone, as it's currently $200 off on Amazon. This means you can snag it for just under $800, which is a great price for this bad boy. Just act fast and get one with this deal now, as you never know when Amazon will return it to its usual cost.