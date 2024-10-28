Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

As deal writer, I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is true bargain at $200 off

By
0comments
Motorola Deals
The front and back sides of an unfolded Motorola Razr+ (2024) smartphone
As an elite deal hunter who loves foldable phones, I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is one of the best foldables you can buy right now. Yes, its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset may be slightly less powerful than the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it still delivers incredible performance.

In fact, as we concluded in our dedicated Motorola Razr+ (2024) review, the phone feels fast without any slowdown in daily life. I also love that the latest Razr+ comes with 12GB of RAM, a nice upgrade from the 8GB in the previous model. That, combined with 256GB of storage space, gives you a sleek powerhouse that can fold in half and deal with any task you throw its way.

A compromise you make when going for a foldable phone is that it doesn't boast the absolute best cameras on the market, thus it won't be on par with the top camera phones. That said, I really like the photos Motorola's new flagship foldable takes with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. The pictures have vibrant colors with a good amount of detail.

Razr+ (2024): Save $200 on Amazon!

The Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. I believe this is a great deal on this bad boy, as it lets you snag one for just under $800. It's a real powerhouse thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it boasts a beautiful 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, delivering an amazing watching experience. The phone is a real bargain right now, so save today!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


It's a bit of a bummer, though, that there is no ultrawide lens on board. Instead, Motorola decided to put a 2X telephoto unit, which I'm not impressed with. It takes decent photos at its native zoom, but zooming in further results in a loss of quality.

But the reason I recommend the Motorola Razr+ (2024) isn't its camera capabilities, nor its top-notch performance. I recommend getting this phone, as it's currently $200 off on Amazon. This means you can snag it for just under $800, which is a great price for this bad boy. Just act fast and get one with this deal now, as you never know when Amazon will return it to its usual cost.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

