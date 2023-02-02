The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Very poorly reviewed back when it made its commercial debut in the fall of 2020, the Motorola Razr 5G has obviously not aged like a fine bottle of wine, ranking pretty low on our list of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2023 for a variety of reasons.

But if you're done waiting for last year's third reimagined Razr edition to reach US store shelves (which may never happen), one of the big reasons why the second-gen model was so viciously criticized at first is no longer valid.

Motorola razr (2020)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Polished Graphite, No Carrier Activation Required
$839 off (60%)
$560 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

The originally wildly overpriced handset is overpriced no more, fetching an incredible $839 less than "usual" at the time of this writing with absolutely no strings attached. Granted, that usual price of $1,399.99 hasn't been good in a minute, going all the way down to $599.99 back on Black Friday 2022 a few months ago and essentially staying there ever since.

Although not much lower, $560.99 does technically mark a new record low price for an unlocked Motorola Razr 5G with no carrier activation required, and perhaps most importantly, this may well prove to be your final chance to get the divisive and (for better or worse) unconventional smartphone from Best Buy.

The retailer probably doesn't have many units left in stock, only being able to commit to six-day shipments across the nation at the time of this writing and similarly keeping customers waiting for in-store pickup.

Such waiting times will typically get lengthier and lengthier until Best Buy runs out of inventory completely, so if you're tempted by this unprecedented promotion, it might be a good idea to jump on it now.

At 560 bucks, the Razr 5G's value proposition is really not bad, including a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM and an... okay Snapdragon 765 processor in addition to the obvious highlight: a 6.2-inch foldable P-OLED display. The reasonably large 2.7-inch external screen can also come in handy in a multitude of situations, further sweetening an overall... decent deal.
Loading Comments...

