The Motorola Razr 2022 (finally) makes its international debut
The wait is over. This is the opening statement that Motorola has in mind for the international release of the Motorola Razr 2022. The latter is the latest iteration of the company’s foldable lineup. The Razr 2022 combines the iconic and somewhat nostalgic design from the past with modernity and the peak mobile technology that the 21st century has to offer.
It should be noted that the Razr 2022 made its (turbulent) debut in Asia quite some time ago. Even though Motorola confirmed early on that the Motorola Razr 2022 would be available internationally, it took the company almost 3 months to make this happen.
Nevertheless, today marks the beginning of the international availability of the Motorola Razr 2022 in select European markets. The clamshell foldable has a very ambitious task ahead of it - to take on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, the king of foldables and possibly give it a run for its money. But does the Razr 2022 have what it takes to succeed?
Design and Display
The Razr 2022 retains the essence of the exterior of its predecessor, but Motorola has made a clear effort to modernize the foldable’s look. The chin is gone and nostalgia is now perfectly reconciled with modern minimalism, for a new iconic design.
As a foldable, the Razr 2022 will have 2 displays. The cover Quick View display is now a full 2.7” big, giving users much more freedom to make full use of their smartphone when folded via its secondary screen.
The primary screen, however, is the real showstopper. It features a gorgeous 6.7” FHD+ OLED panel, with a whopping 144Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+ certification and supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
Motorola claims that the primary screen “meets cinematic standards for accuracy”, which should, in turn, make the Razr 2022 a superb media-consumption device (barring the awkward aspect ratio of the display that is)
The clamshell foldable form factor enables the Razr 2022 to support Flex View. Essentially, the smartphone can stand on its own, at a number of different viewing angles, allowing the hand-free use of the device. Not to mention the added benefit of having a built-in tripod for taking photos.
Camera and Specifications
Motorola claims that the Razr 2022 features the “most advanced camera ever placed in a flip phone” and we are inclined to believe it. The main shooter is a 50MP sensor, finely tuned for superior low light performance because of the Ultra Pixel technology used by Motorola.
Furthermore, the Razr 2022 also has a secondary 13MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. All in all, pictures should look stunning. It should be noted that the advanced camera module of the Razr 2022 enables it to record video in 8K.
The Razr 2022 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 - Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC to date. This is the first time a Razr foldable smartphone is launching with a full-blown flagship processor, so raw performance should be no issue. The device comes equipped with Android 12, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
The battery has seen a 25% increase (for a grand total of 3,500 mAh) and the smartphone supports 30W TurboPower charging via its USB-C port.
Audio quality should be top-notch as the Razr 2022 brings the spatial sound experience of Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the foldable supports 5G connectivity and features an IP52 certification.
Pricing and Availability
Users in select European markets can purchase the Razr 2022 starting today, October 25th. It will have a €1199 price tag (the equivalent of about $1,183) and will come in only one color option - Satin Black. Only the 8GB/256GB version of the device is currently available in Europe.
Things that are NOT allowed: