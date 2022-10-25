The Motorola Razr 2022 (finally) makes its international debut





Design and Display





Camera and Specifications





Pricing and Availability





7.8 Motorola razr (2022) The Good Almost no display crease

Sturdy hinge

Bright and useful outer display

Good main camera

Nice audio output The Bad Battery life is still not great

Average ultra-wide camera performance

Call quality should be better

Too expensive



Users in select European markets can purchase the Razr 2022 starting today, October 25th. It will have a €1199 price tag (the equivalent of about $1,183) and will come in only one color option - Satin Black. Only the 8GB/256GB version of the device is currently available in Europe.