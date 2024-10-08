The affordable Motorola Razr (2024) is selling at extremely rare discount for Prime Day
This October Prime Day is a blast. We're seeing unmissable Prime Day phone deals left and right, including sweet offers on Motorola phones. Even Motorola's latest budget clamshell foldable is on sale, and this guy doesn't usually see price cuts.
Yep, that's right! The Motorola Razr 2024 is also currently on sale and can be yours for $100 off its price. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can get this beauty for just under $600 and start living the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank. It's important to note that the last time we saw this gorgeous phone at a discount was during Prime Day in July, when it was available at the same markdown. So, it's crucial to act fast and snatch a unit with this deal now, as you never know when the phone will be on sale again.
While no powerhouse, Motorola's new budget foldable boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM and can handle daily tasks like a breeze. As noted in our Motorola Razr 2024 review, the phone feels pretty responsive, opens apps fast, and you shouldn't encounter any stutters while scrolling through your emails, for example. We even managed to run some FPS games, but only at low settings.
A strong selling point of this clamshell star is its battery life. While having a rather small 4,200 mAh power cell, it can last you a day and a half with moderate usage. Moreover, the phone supports 30W charging and can fill its tank in one hour, which is impressive.
In conclusion, the Motorola Razr 2024 offers great value for money. So, act fast and get this awesome phone for much less than usual now while this sweet October Prime Day offer is still up for grabs!
In addition, our friend packs a 50 MP main camera and 13 MP ultrawide snapper on its cover, plus a 32 MP unit for selfies. It takes pretty decent photos, though it's still a far cry from the best camera phones on the market. Of course, this is to be expected since foldables aren't trying to be the top phones for taking pictures. Furthermore, this is a budget device, meaning we should have lower expectations of its camera capabilities. As for video recording, the phone can capture clips in 4K at 30 fps.
