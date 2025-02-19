The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Looking for an affordable Galaxy Z Flip 6 alternative at discounted prices? The Motorola Razr (2024) is the one to consider! We spotted this flip phone for 36% off its ~$700 original price at Amazon not long ago, which is still live today. In other words, it's not too late to take advantage of that $250 discount.

Motorola Razr (2024): $250 off at Amazon

$250 off (36%)
The exciting Motorola Razr (2024) keeps selling at amazing discounts on Amazon. All three colorways arrive for $250 off, landing it at about $450. No other merchant offers the same price cut, so act fast and take advantage of Amazon's sale before it expires.
Buy at Amazon

However, we'd suggest you act fast. After all, the promo has been live for some time and could expire soon. As for the discount itself, it's exclusively live on Amazon right now. The Motorola Store and Best Buy give you a more modest $200 price cut on the non-Plus Razr (2024).

Although this isn't the Motorola phone's best price ever, it's a very tempting pick right now. It stands out with a gorgeous design, vegan leather back, vibrant color options, and a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen. Unlike the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), this model supports 90Hz refresh rates on the external display, but it still feels smooth and responsive.

Once you unfold the non-Plus Razr of 2024, you're greeted by a 6.9-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. As we observed while testing it (see our Razr (2024) review for reference), the main display colors are vibrant and beautiful, though they have a subtle cool tone rather than being perfectly balanced. That said, you have different color calibration options to choose from.

Under the hood, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. As you can probably guess, it's nowhere near as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or its successor. That said, the Razr (2024) handles daily tasks just fine. If that's all you need, you won't be disappointed.

Flip phones aren't exactly camera beasts, and this one is no different. It comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP selfie sensor, giving you somewhat oversharpened colors under the right conditions. However, the device can't provide ample detail in shadows, and low-light performance is a bit unimpressive at times. In other words, it gives you OK photos, not awe-inspiring ones.

Still, the Razr (2024) is a pretty decent flip phone that can now be yours for only $450. If you're tempted by its current asking price, go ahead and buy it through Amazon while this generous sale is still available.
Loading Comments...

