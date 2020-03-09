Motorola Android

Motorola is working on yet another mid-range phone with solid specs

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 09, 2020

The rather curious and unusual Motorola One Mid name was first reported by a very reliable tipster just a couple of weeks ago, but while we still have no idea how this mid-end phone might look and when it's supposed to go on sale, a fresh Geekbench listing seems to suggest an official announcement and commercial release are right around the corner.

That's not only because someone is purportedly testing the device already, but also because said someone was able to squeeze pretty impressive single and multi-core performance scores with Android 10 software onboard. We're talking more than 2500 and close to 7000 points respectively, which outdoes the raw speed of the Snapdragon 675-powered Moto Z4 from almost a year ago.

That's definitely important to note after XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman claimed the Motorola One Mid would pack the exact same processor as the Moto Z4. Unfortunately, we're still not 100 percent sure what chipset this unannounced handset might use, but we're now leaning towards the Snapdragon 730 as a primary suspect.

 

This comes with an octa-core CPU clocked at a base speed of 1.8 GHz, which coincides with the preliminary Motorola One Mid information listed in the official Geekbench database, yielding very similar performance test results as the numbers mentioned above on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A80.

In other words, we're expecting the Motorola One Mid to deliver more than decent overall performance, especially when you also consider the 6GB RAM count revealed at Geekbench. Other solid specs recently tipped by Rahman include a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. Obviously, there are no words on a release date or price point yet, and we also don't know whether or not to expect the phone on US store shelves in the near future.

Since the "regular" Moto G8 is not officially available stateside, there's a real chance the Motorola One Mid will come to the US, joining the likes of the One Zoom, One Action, and One Hyper in the increasingly crowded mid-range segment.

2 Comments

yalek90732
Reply

yalek90732

Posts: 12; Member since: 16 min ago

posted on 6 min ago

ijuanp03
Reply

ijuanp03

Posts: 743; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Motorola is really aggressive in the midrange market. I love how they have improved their cameras compared to old Motorola phones around 2 yrs ago. I just wish they would re enter the flagship market with very solid hardware. Keep it up, Moto.

posted on 1 hour ago

Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Samsung Galaxy S20 release deals and 5G plan prices on Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T
Oppo announces Find X2 Pro: 120Hz display, 10x hybrid zoom, 5G, much more
The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
