Motorola is working on yet another mid-range phone with solid specs









That's not only because someone is purportedly testing the device already, but also because said someone was able to squeeze pretty impressive single and multi-core performance scores with Android 10 software onboard. We're talking more than 2500 and close to 7000 points respectively, which outdoes the raw speed of the Snapdragon 675-powered Moto Z4 from almost a year ago.





That's definitely important to note after XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman claimed the Motorola One Mid would pack the exact same processor as the Moto Z4 . Unfortunately, we're still not 100 percent sure what chipset this unannounced handset might use, but we're now leaning towards the Snapdragon 730 as a primary suspect.









This comes with an octa-core CPU clocked at a base speed of 1.8 GHz, which coincides with the preliminary Motorola One Mid information listed in the official Geekbench database, yielding very similar performance test results as the numbers mentioned above on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A80





In other words, we're expecting the Motorola One Mid to deliver more than decent overall performance, especially when you also consider the 6GB RAM count revealed at Geekbench. Other solid specs recently tipped by Rahman include a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. Obviously, there are no words on a release date or price point yet, and we also don't know whether or not to expect the phone on US store shelves in the near future.







