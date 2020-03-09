Motorola is working on yet another mid-range phone with solid specs
The rather curious and unusual Motorola One Mid name was first reported by a very reliable tipster just a couple of weeks ago, but while we still have no idea how this mid-end phone might look and when it's supposed to go on sale, a fresh Geekbench listing seems to suggest an official announcement and commercial release are right around the corner.
This comes with an octa-core CPU clocked at a base speed of 1.8 GHz, which coincides with the preliminary Motorola One Mid information listed in the official Geekbench database, yielding very similar performance test results as the numbers mentioned above on devices like the Samsung Galaxy A80.
In other words, we're expecting the Motorola One Mid to deliver more than decent overall performance, especially when you also consider the 6GB RAM count revealed at Geekbench. Other solid specs recently tipped by Rahman include a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. Obviously, there are no words on a release date or price point yet, and we also don't know whether or not to expect the phone on US store shelves in the near future.
Since the "regular" Moto G8 is not officially available stateside, there's a real chance the Motorola One Mid will come to the US, joining the likes of the One Zoom, One Action, and One Hyper in the increasingly crowded mid-range segment.
