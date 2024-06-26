Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Motorola launches the Moto G85 5G in Europe

By
Motorola launches the Moto G85 5G in Europe
After being leaked several times in the last few weeks, the Moto G85 5G was silently introduced in Europe. The phone was initially launched in China as S50 Neo, but we hadn’t expected Motorola to bring it to other markets so soon.

The budget-friendly 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in the UK for £300. Customers can choose between three different colors: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey.

Although the Moto G85 5G is listed on various Motorola websites across Europe, it can only be ordered in the UK at the moment. It’s also important to note that customers who buy the Moto G85 5G will also receive a free TurboPower 68W charger (until stock last). Keep in mind though that the charger will be sent days later in a different parcel.

As far as specs go, there are no surprises here since information about the Moto G85 5G leaked long before the phone went official. In this regard, it’s worth mentioning that Motorola is only selling the 12/256GB model across Europe, whereas customers in China have multiple options at their disposal: 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/5212GB.



On the bright side, the Moto G85 5G comes with microSD card slot (up to 1TB). As we previously reported, Motorola’s new smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.

Also, the Moto G85 5G sports a large 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ endless edge display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the 5G-enabled phone features a dual camera (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide), while in the front there’s a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Other highlights of the phone include fingerprint reader, water repellant design, Dolby Atmos support, stereo speakers, NFC (Near Field Communications), as well as dual-SIM and 5G support.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

