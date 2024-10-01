Motorola unveils the impressively affordable Moto G75 5G with a fresh SoC and unrivaled durability





As its name suggests, this freshly unveiled 6.78-inch phone sits a little lower on the Android-based hardware food chain than the aforementioned Moto G85 released this summer while (vastly) improving the specifications and capabilities of last year's Moto G73

Two big firsts and a remarkably low price point





Let's kick things off with the detail you're probably most interested in. The 5G-enabled Moto G75 is officially set to cost... drumroll, please... €299 in Europe soon, with availability across the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific also confirmed already.





Unfortunately, there are no specific release dates to report for any of these markets right now, and what's perhaps even sadder is that a US rollout is essentially out of the question.













Incredibly enough, the Moto G75 appears to be the world's first smartphone announced with this hot new Qualcomm processor, and even more impressively, you're also looking at the first-ever member of Motorola's extensive Moto G family with "military-grade" durability and top-notch IP68 water and dust protection.





While Motorola is not bold enough to explicitly market the G75 as a full-on rugged phone, its MIL-STD-810H certification means that extreme weather conditions, super-high and super-low temperatures, pressure changes, and even "sudden" drops from a height of up to 1.2 meters shouldn't damage your device as easily as they do other handsets in the same price bracket.

These specs and features are also pretty remarkable





6.78-inch LCD screen with 2388 x 1080 (Full HD+) pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;

256GB storage;

8GB memory (expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost);

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor, OIS, and Quad Pixel technology;

8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture;

16MP single front-facing camera;

5,000mAh battery;

30W TurboPower wired charging support;

15W wireless charging technology;

Android 14 ;

; Five OS upgrades and six years of security updates guaranteed;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support;

Charcoal Gray (matte finish), Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green (vegan leather) color options;

166.09 x 77.24 x 8.34mm dimensions (matte);

166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm dimensions (vegan leather);

205 grams weight (matte), 208 grams (vegan leather).



Okay, maybe there's nothing as breathtaking as a brand-new SoC or a super-robust construction on this list of "other" features, but budget 5G phone buyers will undoubtedly be delighted to see that silky smooth display, generous amount of storage space, reasonably fast charging, and stellar software support offered for only €300.









Granted, the LCD panel is not quite as sophisticated as the "Endless Edge" OLED screen on the slightly costlier Moto G85, and we've obviously seen plenty of affordable Android mid-rangers with thinner profiles and lower weight numbers than the Moto G75.





But that's the compromise Motorola undeniably had to make to obtain a rare MIL-STD-810H badge of honor. And with a decidedly stylish vegan leather design, the G75 certainly doesn't look overly chunky or bulky at first glance in its official product images.