Motorola unveils the impressively affordable Moto G75 5G with a fresh SoC and unrivaled durability

Motorola has been on a Moto G-series product launch spree over the last few months, following up the G85, G45, G35, and G55 mid-range handsets with a new G75 model yesterday

As its name suggests, this freshly unveiled 6.78-inch phone sits a little lower on the Android-based hardware food chain than the aforementioned Moto G85 released this summer while (vastly) improving the specifications and capabilities of last year's Moto G73.

Two big firsts and a remarkably low price point


Let's kick things off with the detail you're probably most interested in. The 5G-enabled Moto G75 is officially set to cost... drumroll, please... €299 in Europe soon, with availability across the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific also confirmed already.

Unfortunately, there are no specific release dates to report for any of these markets right now, and what's perhaps even sadder is that a US rollout is essentially out of the question.

 

For €299 (which converts to around $335 today), Motorola's newest (upper) mid-range Android soldier undeniably offers a lot of bang, starting with an almost surprisingly powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. This is an extremely new chipset that Qualcomm unveiled with little to no fanfare around a month ago, and believe it or not, its specs are (slightly) better than those of the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC inside the Moto G85.

Incredibly enough, the Moto G75 appears to be the world's first smartphone announced with this hot new Qualcomm processor, and even more impressively, you're also looking at the first-ever member of Motorola's extensive Moto G family with "military-grade" durability and top-notch IP68 water and dust protection.

While Motorola is not bold enough to explicitly market the G75 as a full-on rugged phone, its MIL-STD-810H certification means that extreme weather conditions, super-high and super-low temperatures, pressure changes, and even "sudden" drops from a height of up to 1.2 meters shouldn't damage your device as easily as they do other handsets in the same price bracket.

These specs and features are also pretty remarkable


  • 6.78-inch LCD screen with 2388 x 1080 (Full HD+) pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;
  • 256GB storage;
  • 8GB memory (expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost);
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor, OIS, and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 16MP single front-facing camera;
  • 5,000mAh battery;
  • 30W TurboPower wired charging support;
  • 15W wireless charging technology;
  • Android 14;
  • Five OS upgrades and six years of security updates guaranteed;
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support;
  • Charcoal Gray (matte finish), Aqua Blue, and Succulent Green (vegan leather) color options;
  • 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.34mm dimensions (matte);
  • 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.44mm dimensions (vegan leather);
  • 205 grams weight (matte), 208 grams (vegan leather).

Okay, maybe there's nothing as breathtaking as a brand-new SoC or a super-robust construction on this list of "other" features, but budget 5G phone buyers will undoubtedly be delighted to see that silky smooth display, generous amount of storage space, reasonably fast charging, and stellar software support offered for only €300.


Granted, the LCD panel is not quite as sophisticated as the "Endless Edge" OLED screen on the slightly costlier Moto G85, and we've obviously seen plenty of affordable Android mid-rangers with thinner profiles and lower weight numbers than the Moto G75. 

But that's the compromise Motorola undeniably had to make to obtain a rare MIL-STD-810H badge of honor. And with a decidedly stylish vegan leather design, the G75 certainly doesn't look overly chunky or bulky at first glance in its official product images.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

