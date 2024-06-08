Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor

Qualcomm today lifted the veil on its mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor (AP). There are two variants of the silicon, one that works with 4G signals (model number (SM-6370) and one that works with 5G (SM6375-AC). Built by TSMC using its 6nm node, the SM6375 model number was originally referred to as the Snapdragon 695 in 2021 and later that year became the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (SM4375).





The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 has a pair of CPU clusters that are overclocked compared to the aforementioned older chips. It features two Cortex-A78 high-performance CPU cores that run as fast as 2.3GHz. The second cluster is made up of six Cortex-A55 low-power CPU cores with a clock speed as fast as 1.8GHz. The GPU included is the Adreno 619. The AP supports FHD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem chip. The "s" series chips feature Qualcomm's AI engine which delivers better AI-based low-light photography (more on that below) and will support multiple AI voice assistants. The chip also consumes less power.









You might think that the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 might be a more powerful SoC than the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 but that is not the case even with a Gen 3 chip sounding more powerful than a Gen 1 chip. Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ Technology will allow a phone's battery to charge up to 50% after just 15 minutes plugged in the outlet. The maximum resolution on the rear camera can be no higher than 108MP while video recording can be done at 1080p@60fps. The chipset will support Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 4 and 5.





You can tell that this is a mid-range chip by just looking at the specs. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 supports LPDDR 4X RAM at 2133 MHz and UFS 2.2. Still, the Adreno 619 GPU is capable of running your video games at 120 frames per second (fps). When it comes to photography, the Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor) enables triple-concurrent 13 MP photo and 720p30 video capture. And with low-light capture, brighter photos can be taken in darker environments.



