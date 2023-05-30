The new Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola is here

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

At the beginning of this May, Motorola launched two new budget phones, one of which was the 2023 version of one of the best affordable phones on the market, the Moto G Stylus. Now, nearing the end of the month, the company has come out to announce the more expensive and powerful Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).

They might have very similar names, and at first glance, it might seem that the only difference is the 5G connectivity on the pricier model, but the upgrades don't end there. You get a more capable processor, a much better display, options for more RAM and internal storage, and more. Let's dive in and take a closer look.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in a nutshell


Why don't we start with arguably one of the more important parts of this phone, namely its screen. You get a big 6.6" display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, which should fit perfectly with the built-in stylus and the multitasking/creative work it is meant for.



Speaking of the stylus, which is the main attraction of the Moto G Stylus 5G, it should now be more simple and natural to use. Some of the functions you get access to via the stylus are:

  • Handwriting Recognition Calculation — an AI-driven feature to turn handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go.
  • Lasso Tool for Draw — allows the user to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics.
  • Live Message — makes it possible to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps.
  • Optical Character Recognition — lets you extract text from a written or printed document for easy sharing or record-keeping.

Alongside the nice display, the Moto G Stylus 5G also comes with dual speakers and support for Dolby Atmos sound, which does not exactly guarantee mind-blowing audio, but it should mean that it is at least pleasant to listen to.

One of the more important differentiating factors from the non-5G Moto G Stylus, however, is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, which should offer much better performance making the phone feel faster during more intensive tasks and everyday use.

You get two storage variants: 128 GB and 256 GB. No matter which one you go for, rest assured you will still be able to increase it with up to 2TB via a microSD card. You also get to choose between 4 GB or 6 GB RAM variants.

There are the cameras, which typically are nothing too impressive on Motorola's G Stylus lineup. That being said, the 50MP main camera on the Moto G Stylus 5G should be able to take some decent-quality snapshots to share on socials. The same can't be said for certain about its 8MP ultra-wide camera, though, as secondary shooters on more budget-friendly phones tend to not perform that well (that statement includes the macro vision mode too).

Lastly, battery life should be no issue given the power-efficient chipset and the 5,000mAh battery inside. You should feel safe utilizing the stylus to your heart's content and enjoy everything the phone has to offer without it dying on you.

Pricing and Availability


The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) will be available at Cricket in the US starting Jun 2, and then at other retailers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, and more. It starts at $399.99.

If you live in Canada, you will be able to purchase it directly from Motorola's website and select carriers. There is no information which carriers or what the exact price would be, however.

