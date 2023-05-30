The new Moto G Stylus 5G from Motorola is here

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in a nutshell

Handwriting Recognition Calculation — an AI-driven feature to turn handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go.

— an AI-driven feature to turn handwriting into a numerical value, making it quicker and easier to do quick math on the go. Lasso Tool for Draw — allows the user to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics.

— allows the user to select, copy and move objects to create social media-ready graphics. Live Message — makes it possible to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps.

— makes it possible to draw or share animated illustrations across popular messaging apps. Optical Character Recognition — lets you extract text from a written or printed document for easy sharing or record-keeping.





Pricing and Availability





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) will be available at Cricket in the US starting Jun 2, and then at other retailers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, and more. It starts at $399.99.





If you live in Canada, you will be able to purchase it directly from Motorola's website and select carriers. There is no information which carriers or what the exact price would be, however.