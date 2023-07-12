Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Motorola's hot new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger is already hugely discounted for Prime Day

Deals
Motorola's hot new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger is already hugely discounted for Prime Day
You know Motorola's newest addition to the popular budget-friendly Moto G smartphone line? No, we're not talking about the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus (2023) and 5G-capable Moto G (2023) unveiled just a couple of months ago... or the first-ever Moto G Power model equipped with 5G speeds that saw daylight back in April.

Powered by a brand-new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the aptly named Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is barely a month old, and surprisingly (or not), you can already lower its fairly reasonable $399.99 list price by a solid 100 bucks with an Amazon Prime membership and no other special requirements.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne Colors, Stylus Included, Prime Membership Required
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Given how few affordable handsets come with built-in pens these days, this definitely qualifies as one of the best Prime Day phone deals of 2023, especially when you also consider the very young age and very respectable specifications of the latest 5G-enabled G Stylus generation.

This exceptionally strong candidate for the title of best mid-range smartphone money can buy in 2023 sports a fluid 120Hz 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a dual rear-facing camera system composed of 50 and 8MP sensors that eschews the useless macro shooters of other models in the same portfolio.

Under the hood, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) pairs the aforementioned Qualcomm chipset with a fairly generous 6 gigs of RAM while accommodating up to 256 gigs of data internally and supporting external storage expansion with the help of a handy microSD card slot.

There's even a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack included in the "others" category of this affordable handset's spec sheet, while the large 5,000mAh battery is capable of charging at decent 20W speeds. All in all, it's hard to poke any holes whatsoever in Motorola's decidedly impressive value proposition here, but if for some reason you decide not to purchase the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) right now, we give you:

