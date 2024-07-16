Google's outstanding new Pixel 8a mid-ranger scores its first outright discount for Prime Day
While Google has yet to release the ultimate Android-powered iPhone killer, our in-depth Pixel 8a review a couple of months ago surprisingly found that the search giant is now selling probably the best Pixel 8 alternative out there. This theoretically mid-range 6.1-incher packs a decidedly high-end Tensor G3 processor while costing an undeniably reasonable $499... that you can easily slash by 50 bucks at the time of this writing.
Yes, the very recently released Pixel 8a is discounted for the first time ever in both that entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a 256 gig variant that normally costs $559. The two models share a respectable 8GB RAM count, and although it's certainly not very drastic, this sweet new $50 Prime Day price cut arguably improves an already pretty convincing value proposition even further.
Compared to the "vanilla" Pixel 8, which is currently sold at a significantly steeper Amazon Prime member-exclusive discount, this year's a-branded Pixel handset is ever so slightly inferior overall, as well as slightly more affordable and thus an arguably better deal for many cash-strapped Google fans and Android purists in general.
Due to its younger age, the Pixel 8a is guaranteed to receive both major Android updates and equally crucial software patches a little longer down the road, so you can rest assured knowing that you won't have to replace this bad boy (at least in theory) until May 2031 (!!!) if you don't want to.
Granted, its hardware specifications will probably become outdated much earlier than that, but at least for the next couple of years or so, you should be fine from that standpoint as well. We're obviously not saying that the Pixel 8a will still be one of the best Android phones in the world in 2026, but that 120Hz refresh rate-equipped OLED display, 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, and 4,500mAh or so battery are likely to get most day-to-day tasks done competently enough for most regular users for the foreseeable future.
