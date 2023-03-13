Hot new Moto G Power (2023) leak adds 5G and 50MP primary camera into the mix





Following an unusually vague leak in terms of specifications a little over a week ago, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is in the spotlight again today with just a few additional details. While things like screen resolution and refresh rate are still completely under wraps, that product name specifically mentioned by Evan Blass seems to reveal a very important and previously unknown feature of this device.





That's right, it appears that the 2023 Moto G Power will support 5G speeds, at least in one of potentially several versions. The Moto G Stylus (2022) , mind you, is available both with and without 5G connectivity , so we wouldn't exactly be shocked if the same proved to be true for this year's G Power.









The Moto G Power (2022) , on the other hand, only comes in one 4G LTE-limited edition... technically released back in 2021, so it's not entirely clear if there will be one or two different G Power models this time around. It's even possible Blass mislabeled his latest leak with an erroneous 5G tag, although something like that rarely happens to someone with such a great track record and rich experience covering these types of products.





Interestingly, these fresh renders also look a little different from the images revealed by Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice earlier this month. Two of the three imaging sensors at the back are now larger and the camera module incorporates text "confirming" the primary shooter will be equipped with 50 megapixels and quad pixel technology.





That's really all we "know" for the time being about the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which is however likely to retain the 6.5-inch screen size and 5,000mAh battery capacity of its non-5G-capable predecessor while undoubtedly packing a much more powerful processor than the MediaTek Helio G37 to support the added cellular technology.