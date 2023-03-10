Alleged live image of the Motorola Razr (2023) shows off a colorful design change



A live image published by 91mobiles allegedly shows us the Motorola Razr (2023) clamshell smartphone. The report says that the phone will sport the model number XT-2321-3. The picture shows the back of the Razr (2023) with the device open. For the first time, the two parts that make up the back of the device are in different colors with the top half in black and the bottom half in maroon.





The hinge, at least the back of it, can be seen at the top of the maroon section of the rear. You can also see the dual cameras on the back. The Razr (2022) also had a dual camera set-up located in the same upper left location on the back of the top part of the phone's rear.



The Motorola Razr (2022) was not offered in the states







The Razr 2022 was not offered in the U.S. and it isn't clear where Motorola plans on offering the next new Razr model. However, there have been reports suggesting that the Razr (2023) will be a big improvement over previous models . That could be due to the tough competition that the flipper faces from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Oppo's new Find N2 Flip. Motorola has its work cut out for it since the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the most popular foldable phone last year just as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the most popular foldable phone during the previous year.









One area where Motorola creams Samsung is with the external cover screen. The Razr's 2.7-inch AMOLED Quick View display is expected to get larger and possibly gain new capabilities. The Quick View screen allows Razr (2022) users to see notifications, control music, take selfies, and more without having to open the phone. While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could see a larger Cover Screen than the 1.9-inch display used on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola will most likely continue to top Samsung with this critical feature.







One area where Razr fans would like to see Motorola sharpen the blade (see what we did there?) is with the 3500mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery capacity was not much better at 3700mAh and while the form factor makes it a challenge to include a huge battery, this is an area that consumers want both Motorola and Samsung to improve. The fast charging speed for the battery on last year's Razr weighed in at 33W.

Last year's Razr was powered by a flagship chipset







In case you were wondering, the Razr (2022) opened to reveal a 6.7-inch plastic-OLED (or p-OLED) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 20:9 tall and thin aspect ratio. Unlike previous Razr models, Motorola packed the phone with a flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It featured 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage.





The camera array on the back includes a 50MP sensor driving the primary camera, and a 13MP sensor in back of the ultra-wide lens. This camera also doubles as a Macro camera for extreme close-ups. There is also a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the phone's power button, and while the device doesn't have an IP rating, it is protected from splashes.





The story of the Razr dates back to December 2003 when the Razr V3 was introduced. A feature phone, the clamshell soon become one of the most popular mobile handsets ever made and the V3 model alone sold over 130 million units worldwide. But you know what happened. Eventually. the new generation of touchscreen smartphones rolled in and that was the ballgame for the Razr. That is, until 2019 when by popular demand Motorola introduced a touchscreen smartphone version of the phone.



