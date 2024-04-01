Up Next:
Check out the first-ever discount on Motorola's ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don't want to buy the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2024) on a prepaid carrier and can't afford to drop $300 on an unlocked variant either? You may want to consider the slightly older and humbler Moto G Play (2024) instead.
This is (obviously) a 2024-released handset as well, but because it comes with a 6.5-inch screen only capable of delivering HD content and no 5G connectivity, it typically costs just $149.99. Even better, you can now spend 20 bucks less than usual on Motorola's official US website and at Best Buy without jumping through any hoops.
To our (vast) knowledge, this is the first discount offered by a major US retailer for what was already one of the most affordable Moto phones on the market. At a new record low price of $129.99, the unlocked 4G LTE-only Moto G Play (2024) is naturally even more compelling than before, not exactly blowing minds and knocking socks off with its raw performance but offering undeniably decent features across the board.
This puppy's reasonably powerful octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with a respectable 4GB RAM that you can even (virtually) upgrade to 6 gigs using RAM Boost technology, and although the Moto G Play is not technically a "Power" phone, its 5,000mAh battery is equally impressive.
Disappointingly equipped with Android 13 on the software side of things out of the box, the low to mid-end 6.5-incher is arguably not a bad cameraphone either (at least for its ultra-low price point), carrying just one very solid 50MP shooter on its back.
Are you looking at the best budget phone out there right now? That might be a jump we're not entirely comfortable making when considering all the competition in the affordable Android space, but there are definitely not many devices like this priced as low as 130 bucks today.
Things that are NOT allowed: