Check out the first-ever discount on Motorola's ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024)





This is (obviously) a 2024-released handset as well, but because it comes with a 6.5-inch screen only capable of delivering HD content and no 5G connectivity, it typically costs just $149.99 . Even better, you can now spend 20 bucks less than usual on Motorola 's official US website and at Best Buy without jumping through any hoops.

To our (vast) knowledge, this is the first discount offered by a major US retailer for what was already one of the most affordable Moto phones on the market. At a new record low price of $129.99, the unlocked 4G LTE-only Moto G Play (2024) is naturally even more compelling than before, not exactly blowing minds and knocking socks off with its raw performance but offering undeniably decent features across the board.





This puppy's reasonably powerful octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with a respectable 4GB RAM that you can even (virtually) upgrade to 6 gigs using RAM Boost technology, and although the Moto G Play is not technically a "Power" phone, its 5,000mAh battery is equally impressive.





Disappointingly equipped with Android 13 on the software side of things out of the box, the low to mid-end 6.5-incher is arguably not a bad cameraphone either (at least for its ultra-low price point), carrying just one very solid 50MP shooter on its back.



