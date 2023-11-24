Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)





Make sure you're sitting down before taking a look at Motorola's improved Make sure you're sitting down before taking a look at Motorola's improved Black Friday 2023 promotion, which sees this unlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse drop to an absurdly low $539.99 with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $260 off (33%) $539 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola









The Motorola Edge+ (2023) not only looks and feels premium, with its distinctive curves, razor-thin bezels, and metal-and-glass construction, also packing a very generous 5,100mAh battery with blazing fast 68W charging support in addition to the aforementioned cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.





Your 540 bucks are impressively enough right now to get you no less than 512 gigs of internal storage space as well, not to mention a stunning OLED screen with silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology. Then you have not one but two different 50MP rear-facing cameras joined by a third 12MP lens with telephoto functionality on this giant's back, as well as one spectacular 60MP selfie shooter.





Galaxy S23 Ultra In short, you're looking at a pretty much flawless value proposition here undoubtedly available for a limited time only from Motorola's official US e-store only. Stop wasting your time then and pull the trigger if you're not ready to spend a small fortune on aor iPhone 15 Pro Max this holiday season!