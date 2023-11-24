Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)
How low can a Motorola flagship nowadays go in its attempt to overshadow Apple and Samsung's more popular high-end handsets? If $799.99 felt like a pretty reasonable price to charge for the 6.67-inch Edge+ (2023) at launch and $599.99 already looked virtually unbeatable and unmissable earlier this month, the phone's latest and greatest discount is bound to blow your mind and knock your socks off.
Make sure you're sitting down before taking a look at Motorola's improved Black Friday 2023 promotion, which sees this unlocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse drop to an absurdly low $539.99 with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.
That's an incredible 370 bucks less than what all major US retailers are currently charging for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, and it even undercuts the likes of the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 8, the former by a lot and the latter by very little. Of course, something like the Galaxy S23 FE is still cheaper, but this is very much a true flagship with state-of-the-art specifications through and through rather than a so-called "budget flagship" with a lot of cost-cutting features.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) not only looks and feels premium, with its distinctive curves, razor-thin bezels, and metal-and-glass construction, also packing a very generous 5,100mAh battery with blazing fast 68W charging support in addition to the aforementioned cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a more than respectable 8GB RAM count.
Your 540 bucks are impressively enough right now to get you no less than 512 gigs of internal storage space as well, not to mention a stunning OLED screen with silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate technology. Then you have not one but two different 50MP rear-facing cameras joined by a third 12MP lens with telephoto functionality on this giant's back, as well as one spectacular 60MP selfie shooter.
In short, you're looking at a pretty much flawless value proposition here undoubtedly available for a limited time only from Motorola's official US e-store only. Stop wasting your time then and pull the trigger if you're not ready to spend a small fortune on a Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max this holiday season!
