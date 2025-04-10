The first-of-a-kind Motorola Edge 60 Stylus has quietly gone official ahead of its April 15 launch





As a consequence, it shouldn't come as a shock that the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is unlikely to ever be released stateside (especially under that name). What's definitely a little surprising is that even in India, the phone's marketing campaign is essentially non-existent, with not even one social media mention at the moment of the fact that Motorola's regional website currently lists the new Android mid-ranger as coming soon , with all key specifications officially confirmed already.

Here's everything we know about the Edge 60 Stylus





6.67-inch P-OLED display with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

93.66 percent screen-to-body ratio;

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;

Android 15 ;

; Two guaranteed OS upgrades + three years of security patches;

256GB internal storage space;

MicroSD card slot for up to 1TB expansion;

8GB memory with RAM Boost technology;

5,000mAh battery;

68W TurboPower charging support;

50MP primary rear-facing Sony Lytia 700C imaging sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;

USB Type-C 2.0 port;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability;

Vegan leather finish;

Plastic frame;

162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29mm dimensions;

191 grams weight;

Pantone Surf the Web and Pantone Gibraltar Sea color options.



Yes, ladies and gents, this all comes directly from the horse's mouth, leaving virtually no question unanswered. The Edge 60 Stylus is basically the twin brother of the aforementioned Moto G Stylus (2025) ... only with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under the hood instead of a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.





Compared to the Edge 60 Fusion , the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is perhaps unsurprisingly humbler in a number of big ways, settling for a flat screen in lieu of a more eye-catching curved one, as well as a slightly less robust construction with no IP69 certification and rather modest Gorilla Glass 3 technology.





The Edge 60 Stylus also packs a smaller battery than its "cousin" despite being a tad taller, wider, thicker, and heavier, which is probably due to the aforementioned flat screen and the built-in pen. But the cameras are all the same, the charging speeds are unchanged, and so is the base storage and memory combination, which explains why the two devices are expected to be pretty much just as affordable.

Save the April 15 date!





Yes, Motorola has unceremoniously confirmed the handset's official launch date in India too, and it's right around the corner. Knowing how the company usually handles its product launches in the region, I expect the Edge 60 Stylus to go up for pre-order on Tuesday, April 15, ahead of a shipment start likely to be scheduled for a week or two later.









very credible recent rumor has suggested the recommended price point could sit at the rough equivalent of $270, which would certainly be a great sign for the phone's potential affordability on the old continent.





That's right, I think there's a good chance the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will see daylight in a number of European markets in the near future as well, and with the Edge 60 Fusion costing less than €400 ($440) around those parts, the same is likely to prove true for the Fusion's pen-carrying sibling.