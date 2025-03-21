Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features

It's been abundantly clear for quite some time that Motorola is working on a number of new additions to both the Edge and Razr product lineups, and at least one of these is officially set for an impending announcement.

While the Lenovo-owned company seems to be trying to keep the identity of its "most durable Edge phone" to date a secret, it's not exactly a big mystery anymore that the Edge 60 Fusion will break cover in the next few weeks. Leaked (almost) in full just a couple of days ago, the undeniably eye-catching mid-ranger is now confirmed to offer both IP68 "underwater protection" and IP69 resistance to "high-pressure water jets."

Top-notch durability and more


IP68 and IP69 are actually two different things, mind you, and while most of the best phones available today carry the former certification, the latter rating only applies to a handful of "mainstream" mobile devices out there, perhaps most notably including the OnePlus 13.


Even with the exact price point of the Edge 60 Fusion kept under wraps, it feels safe to assume this bad boy will be a lot more affordable than the OnePlus 13 super-flagship, which makes those IP68 and IP69 numbers sound pretty impressive. In a nutshell, you can expect Motorola's next Fusion-branded giant to eclipse the vast majority of smartphones in its price bracket in terms of durability, handling not only dust and lengthy water immersion but also the occasional visit to a sauna or other such challenging conditions from a humidity standpoint.

On top of all that, there's a very good chance that the Edge 60 Fusion will also be military-graded for resistance to things like salt, vibration, and even drops on hard surfaces, which Motorola hasn't officially confirmed just yet, alluding however with the "most durable Edge phone" tagline.

The only other things we know for sure about this undoubtedly fast-approaching handset is that it will come with the "segment's best AI experience" (at least according to its manufacturer) and its screen will be quite aggressively curved and capable of displaying "100% true colors."

Other exciting things are also in the pipeline


The Edge 60 Fusion's rumored specs and features, meanwhile, also include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 32MP single front-facing snapper, massive 5,500mAh battery, and massive 6.7-inch AMOLED panel equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology. Other key stuff, like charging speeds, storage variants, and memory options, remains up in the air for the time being, although if history is any indication, you should expect pretty great things on those fronts too.


Once again, the phone's pricing is not yet etched in stone, but in India (where the Edge 60 Fusion is being heavily advertised and teased already), I'd expect it to cost more or less the same as last year's Rs. 25,999 and up Edge 50 Fusion. That equates to only $300 or so, but alas, a US release is unlikely to be in the cards.

Recommended Stories
On the bright side, the Edge 60 family is reportedly composed of at least three other members, and one or several of the "regular" Motorola Edge 60, higher-end Edge 60 Pro, and pen-wielding Edge 60 Stylus models are bound to be released stateside... sooner or later.

Hardcore Motorola fans should also look forward to the imminent announcement of the Razr 60 foldable duo, which is likely to consist of two models that will land in US stores... eventually under the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) names. Bottom line, the company has plenty going on for users around the world, but it's still a little disappointing to see such a visually appealing and robust device as the Edge 60 Fusion not get a proper global launch.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

