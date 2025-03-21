Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features





Top-notch durability and more





IP68 and IP69 are actually two different things, mind you, and while most of the best phones available today carry the former certification, the latter rating only applies to a handful of "mainstream" mobile devices out there, perhaps most notably including the OnePlus 13





On the edge of something extraordinary. Are you ready?#ComingSoon#EdgeOutTheOrdinary — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 20, 2025



Even with the exact price point of the Edge 60 Fusion kept under wraps, it feels safe to assume this bad boy will be a lot more affordable than the OnePlus 13 super-flagship, which makes those IP68 and IP69 numbers sound pretty impressive. In a nutshell, you can expect Motorola's next Fusion-branded giant to eclipse the vast majority of smartphones in its price bracket in terms of durability, handling not only dust and lengthy water immersion but also the occasional visit to a sauna or other such challenging conditions from a humidity standpoint.

On top of all that, there's a very good chance that the Edge 60 Fusion will also be military-graded for resistance to things like salt, vibration, and even drops on hard surfaces, which Motorola hasn't officially confirmed just yet, alluding however with the "most durable Edge phone" tagline.





The only other things we know for sure about this undoubtedly fast-approaching handset is that it will come with the "segment's best AI experience" (at least according to its manufacturer) and its screen will be quite aggressively curved and capable of displaying "100% true colors."

Other exciting things are also in the pipeline





The Edge 60 Fusion's rumored specs and features, meanwhile, also include a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, 50 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 32MP single front-facing snapper, massive 5,500mAh battery, and massive 6.7-inch AMOLED panel equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology. Other key stuff, like charging speeds, storage variants, and memory options, remains up in the air for the time being, although if history is any indication, you should expect pretty great things on those fronts too.









heavily advertised and teased already ), I'd expect it to cost more or less the same as last year's Rs. 25,999 and up Once again, the phone's pricing is not yet etched in stone, but in India (where the Edge 60 Fusion is being), I'd expect it to cost more or less the same as last year's Rs. 25,999 and up Edge 50 Fusion . That equates to only $300 or so, but alas, a US release is unlikely to be in the cards.



On the bright side, the Edge 60 family is reportedly composed of at least three other members, and one or several of the "regular" Motorola Edge 60, higher-end Edge 60 Pro , and pen-wielding Edge 60 Stylus models are bound to be released stateside... sooner or later.





Hardcore Motorola fans should also look forward to the imminent announcement of the Razr 60 foldable duo, which is likely to consist of two models that will land in US stores... eventually under the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) names. Bottom line, the company has plenty going on for users around the world, but it's still a little disappointing to see such a visually appealing and robust device as the Edge 60 Fusion not get a proper global launch.