Check out these leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which might be released soon
2
As you probably know, Samsung will soon announce its Galaxy S23 lineup, which will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But it looks like Samsung may not be the only manufacturer planning to release a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered beast of a phone next month.
According to the rumor mill (via MySmartPrice), Motorola might try to rival Samsung's upcoming S series with a new flagship smartphone named the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Rumors suggest that the company might release its upcoming flagship phone to the global market during this year's Mobile World Congress, which will be held from February 27th to March 2nd. Sadly, there is no official word from Motorola about the Edge 40 Pro, but newly leaked renders — courtesy of Appuals — suggest what the phone could look like.
As we can see from the renders, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will probably be available in at least two colors: Black and Blue. The phone will presumably have a curved rear panel with the Motorola logo in the middle and will most likely feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main shooter — as we can see from the text on the camera module.
The leaked renders back up previous rumors that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will actually be a rebranded global version of the Motorola Moto X40 5G, which the tech giant released only in China in December last year
In terms of cameras, the expectations are that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will feature a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP wide angle shooter, a 12MP telephoto snapper on its back, and a 60MP selfie camera on its front.
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will most likely feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same refresh rate found in gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, for example. All this will probably be powered by a 4600mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Most likely, the Motorola Edge 40 will run on Android 13 straight out of the box.
There is no official information regarding the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro at the moment. According to Appuals's sources, the phone will have a price tag of 850 euros, which is around $926 when you convert it directly into USD. However, the actual price of the phone in the US could differ from that number due to market conversions.
According to the rumor mill (via MySmartPrice), Motorola might try to rival Samsung's upcoming S series with a new flagship smartphone named the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Rumors suggest that the company might release its upcoming flagship phone to the global market during this year's Mobile World Congress, which will be held from February 27th to March 2nd. Sadly, there is no official word from Motorola about the Edge 40 Pro, but newly leaked renders — courtesy of Appuals — suggest what the phone could look like.
As we can see from the renders, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will probably be available in at least two colors: Black and Blue. The phone will presumably have a curved rear panel with the Motorola logo in the middle and will most likely feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main shooter — as we can see from the text on the camera module.
On its front, the Edge 40 Pro will likely have a curved display with a hole-punch cutout and very thin top and bottom bezels. We can also see that the power and volume buttons will most likely be located on the right side of the phone. The images also suggest that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The leaked renders back up previous rumors that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will actually be a rebranded global version of the Motorola Moto X40 5G, which the tech giant released only in China in December last year
If this is the case, expect the Motorola Edge 40 Pro to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under its hood and to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage space. Now, this sounds like a true S23 competitor, don't you think?
In terms of cameras, the expectations are that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will feature a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP wide angle shooter, a 12MP telephoto snapper on its back, and a 60MP selfie camera on its front.
The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will most likely feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which is the same refresh rate found in gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, for example. All this will probably be powered by a 4600mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Most likely, the Motorola Edge 40 will run on Android 13 straight out of the box.
There is no official information regarding the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro at the moment. According to Appuals's sources, the phone will have a price tag of 850 euros, which is around $926 when you convert it directly into USD. However, the actual price of the phone in the US could differ from that number due to market conversions.
Things that are NOT allowed: