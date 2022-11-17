Motorola Edge 40 Pro FCC certification reveals 125W fast charging capabilities
Motorola’s growing lineup of flagship phones seems to be getting ready to accept a brand new family member: The Moto Edge 40 Pro. The smartphone was spotted under model number XT2301-4 in an FCC listing and reported by MySmartPrice.
From the said listing, we can see that the smartphone is to be equipped with a battery capable of 125W fast charging. The Edge 40 Pro is also listed as capable of wireless and reverse wireless charging, but we’ve got no details on speed.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also boasts a high charging speed, and it even comes with an included 125W charger in the box. It blew our minds by being able to charge the phone completely in 28 minutes via its USB-C cable.
The wireless capabilities of the 30 Ultra go as high as 50W for wireless charging and 10W for reverse wireless charging. We are expecting to see the 40 Pro able to rival these metrics, or even slightly surpass them.
The Edge 30 Ultra was the last phone from Motorola capable of 125W fast charging.
Two versions of the Edge 40 Pro are to be expected. One of them supports dual SIM, with one of them being a physical SIM slot, while the other is for an eSIM. The Second model is a single-SIM variant with a physical slot.
Even though the Edge 40 Pro’s maximum supported charging speed is 125W, it will support the following inputs:
- 15W | 5V/3A
- 27W | 9V/3A
- 45W | 15V/3A
- 125W | 20V/6.25W
What else can we expect from the 40 Edge Pro?
The Edge 40 Pro is also expected to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was just recently unveiled by Qualcomm at their singular Summit event, but this was reported on thanks to the phone’s TENAA certification (the Chinese equivalent of the FCC).
From that same listing, we can also infer that the device will have a curved OLED display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz, and will feature a centered hole-punch front-facing camera.
That being said, until the time for an official unveiling comes, we must take these with at least a tiny grain of salt, as there is always a possibility that the phone will be slightly different depending on region.
