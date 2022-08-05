 Killer new deal knocks 50 percent off unlocked Motorola Edge (2021) price - PhoneArena
With both Black Friday in July and Prime Day sales in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters looking for the best possible deals on the best possible phones may need to wait until the actual Black Friday 2022 festivities kick off in November... or know where to search and when to act months ahead of time.

Of course, that's where we come in, recommending you to purchase the Motorola Edge (2021) mid-ranger right now if you like jumbo-sized handsets with great battery life, fluid gaming and content playing capabilities, decent cameras, a reasonable amount of processing power, and most importantly, a very reasonable price.

Normally available for $699.99, the 5G-enabled 6.8-incher can be yours today at only $349.99 in an unlocked variant with no strings attached and a generous 256 gigs of storage space on deck. This hot new 50 percent Best Buy discount is actually slightly humbler than what the same retailer offered for a limited time almost a month ago, but given that there are absolutely no guarantees that killer deal will ever return, it might be wise to pull the trigger ASAP.

The Nebula Blue-coated device can currently be shipped to your home or picked up in a physical store no sooner than "in 4 days", which probably means that Best Buy is already struggling to handle demand. Meanwhile, Motorola has the phone listed at its full price and Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after recently selling the unlocked Edge (2021) 5G at a decent $310 discount of its own.

For 350 bucks, this bad boy certainly delivers a lot of bang, starting with a not-too-shabby Snapdragon 778 SoC and a stunning 144Hz LCD screen and continuing with a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 30-watt speeds, 8 solid gigs of RAM, a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 108MP primary shooter, a single 32MP selfie snapper, and yes, even a good old fashioned charger in the box.

Put simply, the Motorola Edge (2021) might just be the very best affordable phone you can get right now, and if you wait too long to see if the price drops any further, you may not get another chance to buy it at $349.99 (or even $399.99) again.
