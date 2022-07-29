Amazon has the 2021 Motorola Edge on sale at a lower than Prime Day price





This includes a fairly new high-end 2022 Plus model that normally costs $1,000, providing direct competition for the likes of Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, and perhaps more notably, a 2021 upper mid-ranger that's often available at substantial discounts.

The aptly named Motorola Edge (2021) was, for instance, recently marked down by a whopping $300 from a list price of $699.99 for Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festival, and believe it or not, the unlocked 5G-enabled handset is now even cheaper with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.





While Amazon's hot new $311 discount may not feel life-changing, it does equate to a massive 44 percent slashed off the aforementioned MSRP of a non-carrier-specific 2021 Edge with 256GB internal storage space and a hefty 8GB RAM count. The "catch" is the deeply reduced devices are sold by a third-party vendor rather than Amazon itself, although the e-commerce giant will handle shipments while vouching for the reliability of "Storm Unity Games."

Alternatively, you can get the Nebula Blue-coated Motorola Edge (2021) with unlocked 5G support for a cool 300 bucks less than usual from Best Buy, which also continues to charge $799.99 instead of $999.99 for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Edge+ (2022) flagship with a whopping 512 gigs of storage space and 8GB RAM.





This new-generation Edge Plus beast doesn't appear to be available from Amazon at all at the time of this writing, suggesting its Prime Day 2022 sales may have exceeded expectations.





That was probably the case for the non-Plus 2021 edition as well, which packs a more than decent Snapdragon 778 processor while sporting a silky smooth 6.8-inch LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate technology.