Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power Lite price and key specs

Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 22, 2020, 9:01 AM
You may not remember this, but Motorola spectacularly dropped the ball just one day before the big-battery Moto G Power was officially unveiled early last month, letting all the unannounced information slip to the public via Amazon.

Believe it or not, the same thing appears to have happened to the Moto G8 Power Lite, although this particular mid-ranger is prematurely listed on amazon.it rather than the e-commerce giant's British branch. For the time being, the phone is not technically available for sale, but you can already place your order if you live in Italy and secure your spot at the front of the line.

As the name very clearly suggests, this is a downgraded version of the "regular" Moto G8 Power (known in the US simply as the Moto G Power), and its recommended price point reflects those compromises made in the name of extreme affordability. 

While the G8 Power costs €250 on the old continent, the Moto G8 Power Lite will set you back an even more reasonable €190. Technically, that would convert to a little over $200, but because the Moto G Power is priced at exactly 250 bucks stateside, we fully expect the G8 Power Lite (or G Power Lite) to cost less than two Benjamins.


Of course, US availability is far from guaranteed at this point for the latest next addition to the Moto G family. After all, the "standard" Moto G8, G8 Plus, and G8 Play are still nowhere to be found stateside.

Conveniently enough, the G8 Power Lite's Amazon listing lacks details about the handset's aforementioned compromises compared to the G8 Power, merely revealing the presence of a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood alongside a very generous 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of base storage space. The G8 Power Lite also sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch display than the 6.4-inch G8 Power, but we're pretty certain the resolution will be reduced from 2300 x 1080 to a 1600 x 720 pixel count.

Ironically, that might actually help the G8 Power Lite keep the lights on even longer than its sibling, especially in combination with an extremely frugal rumored MediaTek Helio P35 processor replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 silicon found inside the G8 Power. One of the G8 Power's four rear-facing cameras will also be removed, although it's not entirely clear which, and last but not least, the Moto G8 Power Lite is set to go the waterdrop-style notch route instead of adopting an arguably sleeker hole punch design. 

Now all that remains to be seen is whether or not Motorola will keep with "tradition" and officially announce this budget-friendly bad boy this week.

