The freshly leaked Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G are likely to join Motorola's budget roster soon





As their names suggest, these are another two budget-friendly Android handsets Motorola is expected to release in the very near future with respectable specifications in tow. Some of those key specs are purportedly no longer a mystery, and the external appearance of one of the two unannounced Moto G-series devices is also (partially) revealed in a bunch of uncharacteristically blurry images leaked by Evan Blass on X

Could we see the two phones unveiled on August 29?





Unfortunately, the only acceptable answer to that question right now is... maybe. While Motorola is definitely gearing up to announce something in a little over a week , that "something" is widely expected to be the latest addition to the premium Edge 50 line.





But if the company is hard at work on an upper mid-range Motorola Edge 50 Neo and two lower mid-range Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G devices, it would certainly make a lot of sense for all three models to go official at the same time.









Of course, that's little more than an assumption on our part, as well as the same educated guess made by the folks over at YTechB , who also claim to know that the Moto G35 will come out in Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black color options, while the Moto G55 is tipped to be painted in Smoky Green, Forest Grey, and Twilight Purple hues.





Those all sound pretty fancy and potentially eye-catching, but the Moto G55 5G doesn't exactly strike us as a looker in the four "ev-leaked" pictures embedded above. It doesn't help that these renders only show the front of the phone, zooming in on its seemingly massive "chin", with its back panel nowhere to be seen for the time being. We fully expect that to rock the same vegan leather finish as the Moto G45, mind you, which will undoubtedly contribute to an overall elegant and memorable appearance.

What about specs and prices?





While we don't have anything remotely resembling a full spec sheet for either the G35 or G55 at the moment, a recent benchmark did point to the former packing a modest Unisoc T760 processor. That makes it abundantly clear that we're looking at a humbler and thus almost certainly cheaper device than the Moto G45, which means that the Moto G35 could start at well under €150 in Europe.





That's for an entry-level configuration with an expected combination of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, of course, with upper-tier variants tipped by the generally reliable folks over at 91mobiles to pair 8 gigs of memory with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.





Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors.

Coming soon on 08.29.2024. #hellosmARTphonepic.twitter.com/fTsiNwPl6e — motorola (@Moto) August 20, 2024



The Moto G55 5G, meanwhile, is naturally all but guaranteed to cost more than both the G35 and G45, although it's hard for us to predict how high its price point could get without knowing... much of anything about its specifications.





With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it feels unlikely that Motorola will be able to squeeze the G55 below €250 on the old continent, unless of course, there are also other variants in the pipeline. Just like the already unveiled (in India) G45, the Moto G35 and Moto G55 will probably never hit markets like the US, focusing instead primarily on cost-conscious European and Asian territories.