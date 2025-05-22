Motorola’s next budget-friendly phone shows its slim chassis in leaked renders

Images credits: YTECHB.com

Motorola Moto G56 (PANTONE Gray Mist) |Granted, these are not the first high-resolution images showing the Moto G56, it’s the first time that we’re also seeing the PANTONE Gray Mist version of the phone, which wasn’t pictured in the previous leak.Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, Moto G56 will be available in four PANTONE-certified colorways: Gray Mist, Dill, Dazzling Blue, and Black Oyster.Also, rumor has it that the Moto G56 will come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Some of these versions will pack 4GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model.