Motorola’s next budget-friendly phone shows its slim chassis in leaked renders
The Moto G series is about to get a new member, which will be available in at least four vivid colorways.
Motorola has different series of phones that cater to different budgets. The Moto G series has been specially designed to serve customers who can’t afford mid-range and high-end phones or simply don’t want to spend more on an Android smartphone.
Two new Moto G series phones are likely to be announced very soon, the Moto G56 and Moto G86. Today, we’re going to talk about the former, which will be launched as one of the cheapest members of the family.
Besides that, previous reports claim the Moto G56 sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,000-nit peak brightness. In comparison, the Moto G55 has a much smaller 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Another upgrade over the Moto G55 is the battery. The upcoming Moto G56 is said to pack a 5,200 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support, as opposed to Moto G55’s 5,000 mAh battery that features 30W wired charging support.
Finally, the Moto G56 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, a considerable upgrade over the Moto G55’s 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
As far as the price goes, there are no details about that yet, but Motorola is likely to make it available for the same sum as Moto G55, which means the Moto G56 could cost around €160 / $160.
More than dozen pictures of the Moto G56 have just been leaked, confirming the phone will be available in four different colors. We also get the chance to admire the phone’s slim silhouette one more time before Motorola finally makes it official.
Motorola Moto G56 (PANTONE Gray Mist) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, Moto G56 will be available in four PANTONE-certified colorways: Gray Mist, Dill, Dazzling Blue, and Black Oyster.
Also, rumor has it that the Moto G56 will come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Some of these versions will pack 4GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model.
Motorola Moto G56 (PANTONE Dill) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Motorola Moto G56 (PANTONE Dazzling Blue) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Motorola Moto G56 (PANTONE Black Oyster) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
