Google Fi customers get their data allowance increased to 30GB for free during the coronavirus pandemic
Google, of course, is aware of that as well from its own data and now it’s making sure its Google Fi customers can get more done while at home. With recent changes, starting this month, customers on both the Unlimited and Flexible plans will get 30GB of high-speed internet without having to pay extra.
For Unlimited users, the bonus is smaller, since they’re on a 22GB soft cap, so they’re getting only 8GB of free fast-speed data. Still about a 30% extra, not too shabby.
Another gesture Google is making towards Fi clients is extending its grace period for bills to 60 days. That means your service won’t be stopped for 60 days after a bill is due. This will give people that have lost income during this crisis some breathing room and keep them connected, which is critical.
Of course, Google is not the only company making kind gestures during these troubled times, we’ve compiled a list of freebies others are giving out right now, check the links below: