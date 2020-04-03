Android Wireless service Google Coronavirus

Google Fi customers get their data allowance increased to 30GB for free during the coronavirus pandemic

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Apr 03, 2020, 5:19 AM
Google Fi customers get their data allowance increased to 30GB for free during the coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 has put the world on pause and while people are staying home, either working or studying, many have to rely on their phones for a good internet connection. A few days ago T-Mobile shared some statistics about how much more data people have been using over the last couple of weeks.

Google, of course, is aware of that as well from its own data and now it’s making sure its Google Fi customers can get more done while at home. With recent changes, starting this month, customers on both the Unlimited and Flexible plans will get 30GB of high-speed internet without having to pay extra.

Usually, users on the Flexible plan get 15GB of data at top speeds before it’s reduced to 256kbps. But now, that speed limit will get activated only after the 30GB mark, which essentially doubles their allowance.

For Unlimited users, the bonus is smaller, since they’re on a 22GB soft cap, so they’re getting only 8GB of free fast-speed data. Still about a 30% extra, not too shabby.

Another gesture Google is making towards Fi clients is extending its grace period for bills to 60 days. That means your service won’t be stopped for 60 days after a bill is due. This will give people that have lost income during this crisis some breathing room and keep them connected, which is critical.

Of course, Google is not the only company making kind gestures during these troubled times, we’ve compiled a list of freebies others are giving out right now, check the links below:

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless