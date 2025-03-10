The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
How does getting a brand-new mid-range stylus phone alongside two freebies with a $329.98 total value sound? If you feel tempted, definitely check out Motorola's latest bargain on its Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) model. The device is available with a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299.99) and a free Moto Tag in Sage ($29.99). Now, that's an offer you wouldn't want to pass up!
Granted, you'd have to cough up the full $399.99 for the Android 14 phone and add coupon code "FREETAG" to claim the second gift, but it's still a lovely offer if you ask us. After all, other merchants don't match this sale. For example, Best Buy sells the device at its full retail price and without freebies. Over at Amazon, you only get a modest 16% discount on the Caramel Latte colorway.
But that's not all. Other notable changes include a new 13 MP ultra-wide camera that complements the main 50 MP unit with OIS. On the front, the latest G Stylus model packs a 32 MP selfie lens, while its predecessor features a 16 MP front camera.
Under the hood, this buddy comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. That's not a high-end SoC, as you may know. Nevertheless, the device handles daily tasks with ease, delivering enough power for undemanding users.
While rumors suggest its successor may arrive soon, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is undeniably attractive with these lovely freebies. If you agree with us, be sure to take advantage of Motorola's sale and save $329 on two gifts before it's gone.
With its new vegan leather back design and 6.7-inch OLED display, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a step forward from its predecessor. While it has a slightly larger display, the model supports the same 120Hz refresh rates as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023).
As you can see via our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review, this fella delivers very decent photos with its main sensor on the rear. There's ample detail in shots, and the colors look natural enough. Keep in mind that the ultra-wide camera doesn't deliver so much detail in shadows, but images still look mostly OK.
