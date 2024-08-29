Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Looking for a new phone with a super-cool design and a stylus without breaking the bank? How about a discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)? The device usually costs about $400, but the Motorola Store sells it for $50 off during its Labor Day sale event.
Motorola phone was cheaper...a while ago. At the beginning of this month, Amazon launched a surprise sale that landed it under the $320 mark, beating even Prime Day's promo. But that offer came and went unexpectedly fast, and we don't know if it'll come back soon. So, if you missed that chance to save, just pick Motorola's own promo and get your handset at its second-best price.
Motorola kept the dual configuration on the rear but added more capable lenses for better photo quality. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP selfie unit. As you can see from our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) specs page, that's a considerable improvement over last year's stylus model.
With its compact 6.1-inch OLED display and more capable camera setup, the Google Pixel 8a might be a perfect alternative for users who don't need a stylus that much. True, this phone is more expensive than the Motorola, setting you back $100 more at its current discounted price on Amazon (it costs about $450 at the time of writing).
You're getting better value for your money, though. Aside from the better camera and display, the Google phone gets seven years of OS updates. So, while both phones come with Android 14 out of the box, the Pixel 8a will receive regular software updates until 2031. For comparison, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) only gets Android 15 and an additional three years of security patches.
Ultimately, we believe that both phones have their strengths and weaknesses. One comes with a stylus and a larger display that some might appreciate, while the compact Pixel 8a lets you unleash your smartphone photography obsessions and enjoy a brighter screen. And then there are the OS updates.
This bad boy may be no Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's one of the best stylus-wielding options in the budget and mid-range segments. It sports a good-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and an admirable camera setup for its price range.
For its current asking price, the Moto option gives you good value for money. Its unique selling point undoubtedly is the built-in stylus, making it particularly suitable for bargain hunters who often use their devices for note-taking. But if you don't care much for the pen, consider this Google option.
The Google Pixel 8a is one suitable alternative
Those aren't the only differences between the two options, though, so we recommend checking our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Pixel 8a specs comparison page before making the final decision.
