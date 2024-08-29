Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store

Looking for a new phone with a super-cool design and a stylus without breaking the bank? How about a discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)? The device usually costs about $400, but the Motorola Store sells it for $50 off during its Labor Day sale event.

Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save 13%

The Motorola Store offers its Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $50 off and at its second-best price during its Labor Day sale. The offer isn't exclusive to the official store, as you can also find it at Amazon and Best Buy. However, over here you get to save extra with trade-ins.
$50 off (13%)
$349 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

Now, we know this Motorola phone was cheaper...a while ago. At the beginning of this month, Amazon launched a surprise sale that landed it under the $320 mark, beating even Prime Day's promo. But that offer came and went unexpectedly fast, and we don't know if it'll come back soon. So, if you missed that chance to save, just pick Motorola's own promo and get your handset at its second-best price.

This bad boy may be no Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's one of the best stylus-wielding options in the budget and mid-range segments. It sports a good-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and an admirable camera setup for its price range.

Motorola kept the dual configuration on the rear but added more capable lenses for better photo quality. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 32MP selfie unit. As you can see from our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) specs page, that's a considerable improvement over last year's stylus model.

For its current asking price, the Moto option gives you good value for money. Its unique selling point undoubtedly is the built-in stylus, making it particularly suitable for bargain hunters who often use their devices for note-taking. But if you don't care much for the pen, consider this Google option.

The Google Pixel 8a is one suitable alternative


With its compact 6.1-inch OLED display and more capable camera setup, the Google Pixel 8a might be a perfect alternative for users who don't need a stylus that much. True, this phone is more expensive than the Motorola, setting you back $100 more at its current discounted price on Amazon (it costs about $450 at the time of writing).

Google Pixel 8a: 10% off at Amazon

Don't mind spending $100 more for your new phone? Then consider Google's Pixel 8a. This bad boy has several advantages over the Motorola and is now discounted by $50 at Amazon. That lands it just under the $450 mark. The Amazon discount isn't matched by Best Buy.
$50 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

You're getting better value for your money, though. Aside from the better camera and display, the Google phone gets seven years of OS updates. So, while both phones come with Android 14 out of the box, the Pixel 8a will receive regular software updates until 2031. For comparison, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) only gets Android 15 and an additional three years of security patches.

Ultimately, we believe that both phones have their strengths and weaknesses. One comes with a stylus and a larger display that some might appreciate, while the compact Pixel 8a lets you unleash your smartphone photography obsessions and enjoy a brighter screen. And then there are the OS updates.

Those aren't the only differences between the two options, though, so we recommend checking our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Pixel 8a specs comparison page before making the final decision.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

