The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) offers even greater value for money at the official Motorola store
If you're in the market for a new mid-range phone that comes with a built-in stylus, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is probably the one you're eyeing. Right now, this handsome fella is sweetly discounted at Motorola, meaning you should just go ahead and get one today. The phone is on sale for $50 off its price and can be yours for just $349.99.
While lacking the firepower of some of the best phones on the market, like the Galaxy S24, Motorola's latest stylus-powered phone delivers good performance, courtesy of its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. You won't have any issues using it for your daily tasks or even gaming, but you might want to lower the graphics settings a bit for a smoother experience
All in all, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) gives you awesome bang for your buck, offering a solid mid-range performance, a nice display, a built-in stylus, and now a more affordable price. So don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new stylus-powered phone now while you still can!
It's worth noting that we've seen bigger discounts on this bad boy in the past. For example, Amazon offered it for $84 off back in August. However, you can rarely see such price cuts on this beauty, so a $50 discount is actually pretty decent. Not to mention, you can shave extra off with a trade-in.
In addition, our friend here boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade from the LCD screen of the previous generation. This means you should enjoy an even better watching experience when streaming videos.
