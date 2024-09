The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available at a sweet discount and is even more tempting

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save 13% at Motorola! Motorola offers its Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $50 off right now, letting you get a one for just $349.99. The phone delivers a solid mid-range performance and is great value for money. Act fast and save while you can! $50 off (13%) $349 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola



Undoubtedly, the biggest selling point of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is, well, the built-in stylus. There aren't many phones that come with a touchscreen pen, and even fewer have a budget price tag like our friend here.



Of course, there is no point in having an included stylus if the phone that comes with it doesn't perform well. That's why



A standout improvement from last year's model is the 6.7-inch pOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, replacing the previous LCD panel. So, you should enjoy a good watching experience as well.



The top-of-the-line Razr+ 2024 may be on sale at Motorola , but if you want a more traditional phone at an affordable price, we suggest checking out the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) , as it's also discounted at the official store.Motorola is currently selling it at a sweet $50 discount, letting you snatch a unit for just $349.99. And while we agree the current markdown is quite shy of the $84 price cut Amazon offered on this phone in August, it's still a pretty good deal. After all, you can save on one of the best affordable smartphones on the market. Plus, this bad boy rarely gets larger discounts, so it's not wise to wait, as it could be a while before we see a big price cut on this awesome mid-ranger.