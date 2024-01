The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store

Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at Motorola.com You can now get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a $150 cheaper price. The handset features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Get it now via the official store and save 38%. $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola

Motorola phone

Gather round, gather round, especially if you’re currently looking for a new smartphone with a built-in stylus and 5G connectivity at an affordable price. The fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is once again enjoying a tempting price cut at the official store. Right now, you can snag this Motorola phone at $150 off, giving you way more value for money than usual.While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the smartphone at such prices, we should note that the markdown of 38% is indeed quite generous. As if that’s not enough for you, you can also maximize your savings with a trade-in. Presently, the Motorola store is offering an extra $50 discount on most trade-ins.Easily one of the best budget phones on the market, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) presents an affordable alternative to the Galaxy S23 Ultra . A surprisingly good budget option, this smartphone has all the features you could expect of a phone that typically costs about $400.This puppy features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, giving you great visuals. The smartphone also has two Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers that should sound just about right for a phone in that price range.On the performance side, thegives you a decent amount of raw horsepower to handle everyday tasks with no annoying stutter or lag. The integrated Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC might have a tough time running demanding apps, though, so we suggest abstaining from pushing it way too hard.As for its camera, the handset features a 50MP primary sensor plus an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie sensor. Like most phones of the Moto G Series, this bad boy comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging speeds. According to Motorola, the handset should be able to last about two days between charges.Although the $150 price cut isn’t an unprecedented discount, we can’t deny it makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) way more attractive than usual. If you agree, feel free to take a look at Motorola’s offer while it’s still live.