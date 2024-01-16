The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store
Gather round, gather round, especially if you’re currently looking for a new smartphone with a built-in stylus and 5G connectivity at an affordable price. The fantastic Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is once again enjoying a tempting price cut at the official store. Right now, you can snag this Motorola phone at $150 off, giving you way more value for money than usual.
Easily one of the best budget phones on the market, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) presents an affordable alternative to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A surprisingly good budget option, this smartphone has all the features you could expect of a phone that typically costs about $400.
On the performance side, the Motorola phone gives you a decent amount of raw horsepower to handle everyday tasks with no annoying stutter or lag. The integrated Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC might have a tough time running demanding apps, though, so we suggest abstaining from pushing it way too hard.
As for its camera, the handset features a 50MP primary sensor plus an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie sensor. Like most phones of the Moto G Series, this bad boy comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging speeds. According to Motorola, the handset should be able to last about two days between charges.
Although the $150 price cut isn’t an unprecedented discount, we can’t deny it makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) way more attractive than usual. If you agree, feel free to take a look at Motorola’s offer while it’s still live.
While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the smartphone at such prices, we should note that the markdown of 38% is indeed quite generous. As if that’s not enough for you, you can also maximize your savings with a trade-in. Presently, the Motorola store is offering an extra $50 discount on most trade-ins.
This puppy features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, giving you great visuals. The smartphone also has two Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers that should sound just about right for a phone in that price range.
