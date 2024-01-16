The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is enjoying a generous discount at the official store

Save $150 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at Motorola.com

You can now get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a $150 cheaper price. The handset features a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Get it now via the official store and save 38%.