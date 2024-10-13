The capable Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real steal at $170 off its price on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for a stylus-powered phone and don't want to splash out on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we suggest going for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. While technically an older model, it's currently on sale for a whopping $170 off its price on Amazon. With this discount, you can score one for less than $230 and save 42%. This makes the phone a real steal, especially how much it puts on the table.
Rocking a solid Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, our friend delivers mid-range performance and can easily handle daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It can even run demanding games, but not at their highest graphics settings.
Granted, it's not among the best camera phones on the market. But its 50 MP main unit and 16 MP selfie snapper are capable of taking beautiful photos when there is plenty of light. In addition, the main camera can record videos in 4K at 30 fps.
But the real elephant in the room is the updated policy of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. While you can update the phone to Android 14, you won't be able to upgrade it to a newer version. However, you'll still receive security patches for over a year and a half.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a true must-have at its current price on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and save on one while the offer lasts.
As for battery life, the 5,000mAh power cell on deck can easily last you the day without needing a recharge. It also supports 20W wired charging, but keep in mind that the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.
