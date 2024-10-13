See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The capable Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real steal at $170 off its price on Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The capable Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real steal at $170 off its price on Amazon.
If you're in the market for a stylus-powered phone and don't want to splash out on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we suggest going for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. While technically an older model, it's currently on sale for a whopping $170 off its price on Amazon. With this discount, you can score one for less than $230 and save 42%. This makes the phone a real steal, especially how much it puts on the table.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $170 on Amazon!

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now $170 off its price on Amazon and can be yours for just under $230. The phone offers solid mid-range performance, has good battery life and is a real steal at its current price. Act fast and save today!
$170 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a solid Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, our friend delivers mid-range performance and can easily handle daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It can even run demanding games, but not at their highest graphics settings.

Granted, it's not among the best camera phones on the market. But its 50 MP main unit and 16 MP selfie snapper are capable of taking beautiful photos when there is plenty of light. In addition, the main camera can record videos in 4K at 30 fps.

As for battery life, the 5,000mAh power cell on deck can easily last you the day without needing a recharge. It also supports 20W wired charging, but keep in mind that the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

But the real elephant in the room is the updated policy of the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023. While you can update the phone to Android 14, you won't be able to upgrade it to a newer version. However, you'll still receive security patches for over a year and a half.

Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a true must-have at its current price on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and save on one while the offer lasts.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
64 stories
13 Oct, 2024
The capable Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real steal at $170 off its price on Amazon.
09 Oct, 2024
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 drops to even cheaper price after $111 discount for October Prime Day Motorola’s stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is 47% off for Prime Day Epic Moto G 5G (2024) wins hearts on Day 2 of the October Prime Day event
08 Oct, 2024
Prime Day knocks the well-liked Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to a new record-low price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

DirecTV to launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service next month
DirecTV to launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service next month
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
Photo of leaked iPhone SE 4 case gives us some answers to questions about the hardware
Photo of leaked iPhone SE 4 case gives us some answers to questions about the hardware
iPhone users can now change their Apple account primary email address with the iOS 18.1 update
iPhone users can now change their Apple account primary email address with the iOS 18.1 update
Apple to use new battery technology for iPhone 17 series
Apple to use new battery technology for iPhone 17 series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless