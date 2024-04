Amazon's deal on the mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Save $150 on Amazon! Grab the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on Amazon and save $150! The stylus-enabled device is 5G-ready for faster downloads, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen for vivid images, and a Snapdragon processor under its hood. With 256GB of built-in storage space, you have plenty of space for your favorite photos and videos taken with the dual camera setup (50MP primary+8MP ultra-wide) on the rear or the 16MP selfie shooter. $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

With this bad boy, you have all the freedom to unleash the digital hoarder within you. How so? It packs an impressive 256GB of built-in storage space, expandable to a beastly 2TB with a microSD card. Additionally, you get a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 20W wired charging. The Motorola phone also has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 under its hood, which isn’t half bad for a device in its price range. The camera setup also lands pretty much on par with other. You get a dual camera configuration on the rear with a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, this bad boy gives you a 16MP front camera for awesome selfies.With this bad boy, you have all the freedom to unleash the digital hoarder within you. How so? It packs an impressive 256GB of built-in storage space, expandable to a beastly 2TB with a microSD card. Additionally, you get a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 20W wired charging.

Did you miss the last few changes to get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at discounted prices? In that case, you’ll be pleased to know that this Motorola phone is still available at $150 off on Amazon. That makes it one of the most affordable 5G-ready stylus-enabled phones you can get. Why miss out again?At 38% off, the handset lands at its lowest price on Amazon, although not for the first time. By the way, this isn’t the only retailer to host the cool offer, as it’s also live on Best Buy and Motorola.com. Fans of trade-in deals might prefer these stores, as they give you extra savings when you provide an eligible device in good condition.As one of the best mid-range phones on the market, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should be more than enough for undemanding users. You get a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rates for crisp and vivid images. Then again, this device doesn’t use an AMOLED panel. If that’s a must for you, we recommend checking out the newly released non-stylus Galaxy A25 5G