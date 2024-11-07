Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Motorola's latest promo bundles the Moto G Power 5G (2024) with free ANC earbuds worth $129.99

Moto G Power 5G (2024) alongside Moto Buds Plus, set against a white background.
In case you missed it, Motorola has been giving away quality earbuds as free gifts with some of its hottest phones. We first spotted the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with Bose's high-class ANC earbuds. Then, the Moto G 5G (2024) got bundled with a new pair of the Moto Buds+, free of charge. Fast forward to today, and the same Motorola earbuds are coupled with another smartphone—the Moto G Power 5G (2024).

Moto G Power 5G (2024) + free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value)

Just a few weeks before Black Friday, the Motorola Store launches a fantastic bundle offer, selling its Moto G Power 5G (2024) alongside free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value). The promo effectively saves you $130, making it one of the hottest bargains we've seen for the budget phone.
Gift
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Possibly for a limited time, the official store gives you the $129.99 earbuds for free if you purchase the battery champ at its standard price. That seems like an extra spicy promo to us because other retailers offer neither a price cut nor a free gift. So, if paying $299.99 for a bundle that would usually cost you $429.98 sounds tempting, now's the time to act!

In case you're wondering, this isn't the first time we've seen this promo go live at Motorola. In fact, the Android phone was first paired with the Moto Buds+ in August, then again in September. That's to say, now's your third chance to get more bang for your buck.

This Motorola phone may not be ultra-fancy, but it still packs a punch. You've got a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates, a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, and a 50 MP main camera with OIS. There's also 5G on deck, meaning this puppy covers all the basics you could ask for.

What about the free gift? The Moto Buds+ are quite appealing with their super lightweight and comfortable design. These bad boys feature solid ANC, deliver satisfactory audio (when you don't increase the volume too much) with rich, though not headache-inducing bass, and promise long battery life. With Hi-Res and ANC enabled, these puppies last up to six hours per charge.

At the end of the day, we think Moto G Power 5G (2024) is way more attractive when it's available at discounted prices. However, we can't help but feel impressed by Motorola's latest promo that bundles the Android phone with these exciting earbuds. Take advantage before it's too late.

Polina Kovalakova
