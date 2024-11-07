Motorola's latest promo bundles the Moto G Power 5G (2024) with free ANC earbuds worth $129.99

Moto G Power 5G (2024) + free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value)

Just a few weeks before Black Friday, the Motorola Store launches a fantastic bundle offer, selling its Moto G Power 5G (2024) alongside free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value). The promo effectively saves you $130, making it one of the hottest bargains we've seen for the budget phone.