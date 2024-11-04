Snag the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) alongside free noise-canceling Bose earbuds worth $299.99

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

If you're searching for a new stylus phone that doesn't break the bank, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of the hottest options. We've seen this bad boy at lower prices since last month's Prime Day event at Amazon, but the official shop now has something different to show you.

Over at the Motorola Store, you can buy this puppy for $399.99 alongside a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These high-end earbuds are by no means cheap, and the official store states they cost some $299.99. In other words, although there are no discounts on the phone itself, you're still scoring a major bargain.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with free Bose earbuds!

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is again in the spotlight at the official store. This bad boy is currently available at its standard price, but you receive a free pair of the noise-canceling Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with your purchase. Don't miss out!
Gift
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

The latest stylus smartphone from Motorola is quite remarkable, design-wise. It has a vegan leather back and comes in two flashy colors that'll help you stand out. Another thing is that it doesn't use an LCD display, which wasn't the case with its predecessors. Instead, you get a gorgeous-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with snappy 120Hz refresh rates and vivid colors.

Under the hood, this bad boy sports a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. We have exactly the same processor in the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), so that must have been a necessary sacrifice. The slightly outdated SoC handles mobile gaming and daily tasks with ease, though you might feel the occasional stutter while navigating the UI or using the camera.

Speaking of the camera, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G relies on a 50 MP main sensor with OIS to take much better photos than its predecessor. The 13 MP ultra-wide sensor isn't that remarkable, but it still delivers mostly OK snaps. For selfies, you have a 32 MP front camera.

The Android 14 handset additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging speeds and delivers many hours of on-screen time. If there's anything not quite ideal about the mid-range phone, it's the short-term OS support situation. Like with most Motorola phones, this fella only gets one major OS update—so, it'll only get Android 15.

At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a fantastic mid-range option for stylus-loving enthusiasts. It may not have the best performance or software support promise but still checks most other boxes. If you'd like to try it for yourself, now's the time to get it alongside the noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is also available at:
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless