Snag the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) alongside free noise-canceling Bose earbuds worth $299.99
If you're searching for a new stylus phone that doesn't break the bank, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of the hottest options. We've seen this bad boy at lower prices since last month's Prime Day event at Amazon, but the official shop now has something different to show you.
Over at the Motorola Store, you can buy this puppy for $399.99 alongside a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These high-end earbuds are by no means cheap, and the official store states they cost some $299.99. In other words, although there are no discounts on the phone itself, you're still scoring a major bargain.
The latest stylus smartphone from Motorola is quite remarkable, design-wise. It has a vegan leather back and comes in two flashy colors that'll help you stand out. Another thing is that it doesn't use an LCD display, which wasn't the case with its predecessors. Instead, you get a gorgeous-looking 6.7-inch pOLED display with snappy 120Hz refresh rates and vivid colors.
Speaking of the camera, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G relies on a 50 MP main sensor with OIS to take much better photos than its predecessor. The 13 MP ultra-wide sensor isn't that remarkable, but it still delivers mostly OK snaps. For selfies, you have a 32 MP front camera.
At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a fantastic mid-range option for stylus-loving enthusiasts. It may not have the best performance or software support promise but still checks most other boxes. If you'd like to try it for yourself, now's the time to get it alongside the noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.
Under the hood, this bad boy sports a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. We have exactly the same processor in the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), so that must have been a necessary sacrifice. The slightly outdated SoC handles mobile gaming and daily tasks with ease, though you might feel the occasional stutter while navigating the UI or using the camera.
Speaking of the camera, the latest Moto G Stylus 5G relies on a 50 MP main sensor with OIS to take much better photos than its predecessor. The 13 MP ultra-wide sensor isn't that remarkable, but it still delivers mostly OK snaps. For selfies, you have a 32 MP front camera.
The Android 14 handset additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging speeds and delivers many hours of on-screen time. If there's anything not quite ideal about the mid-range phone, it's the short-term OS support situation. Like with most Motorola phones, this fella only gets one major OS update—so, it'll only get Android 15.
