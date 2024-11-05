The budget Moto G 5G (2024) comes with a free gift worth $129.99 at the official store
The Motorola Store is on a roll this week! Yesterday, we told you about a newly launched bargain that paired the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with the high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, and now there's another bundle promo we'd like to share. As you might have guessed, it's about the low-end Moto G 5G (2024), now available at its regular price alongside the Moto Buds+ ($129.99).
While there's no price cut on the Android phone, the good news is that you're getting the Motorola earbuds completely free of charge with your smartphone purchase. Since Amazon, Best Buy, and all the rest offer this bad boy at its standard price (about $200), we'd say the official store is giving you the most bang for your buck.
So, what do you get for your $199.99? An Android 14 handset with a 6.6-inch HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and 4GB RAM. As we've pointed out when reviewing it, this fella performs admirably despite its outdated and budget-friendly SoC. That, alongside its reliable connectivity, makes it a splendid pick for undemanding users.
As you can see, the Moto G 5G (2024) will serve you well, though it certainly won't wow you (or anyone around you). Still, now that it's paired with the Moto Buds+, which promise lots of customizations and comfort, it's a fantastic choice. Get yours via the Motorola Store before it's too late.
As an ultra-affordable Android phone, the latest Moto G 5G model clearly can't give the Pixel 8a or even the OnePlus Nord N30 a run for their money. But if all you need is a decent screen, smooth daily performance, and 5G on deck, the Motorola option will meet your needs.
What about the camera? Well, you can take OK photos with the 50 MP main sensor on the rear but don't expect much beyond that. On the bright side, the model features a large 5,000mAh battery, which can last you quite a bit per charge.
