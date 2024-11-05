The budget Moto G 5G (2024) comes with a free gift worth $129.99 at the official store

Moto G 5G (2024) plus free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value)!

The Motorola Store pairs the affordable Moto G 5G (2024) with its lightweight and highly customizable Moto Buds+. The phone arrives at its standard price, but you get the noise canceling earbuds completely free of charge. That way, you're saving yourself $129.99! Don't miss out.