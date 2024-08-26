Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Motorola's budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) is sweetly discounted at the official store once again

Remember last week's Best Buy deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)? It was available at its lowest price (so far) back then. But this deal has finished, and we don't know when or if it'll return. So, what if you didn't get the chance to buy your Motorola phone at its best price? You can opt for the Motorola Store offer and save at least $50.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is once again discounted by $50 at the official Motorola Store. The good news is that you can save much more with phone trade-ins, and there's an extensive list of eligible devices, too. Get yours and enjoy your savings.
Why at least $50? Because you can trade in old devices in good condition for an extra discount. We checked this option, and even phones like the Moto G20 help you save an additional $55 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024), bringing the $299.99 handset under the $200 mark.

Rivaling mid-range phones like the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, the Motorola handset brings enough to the table to make most users happy. Granted, it's nothing all too magnificent, spec-wise, but it offers a mostly smooth performance and sufficiently long battery life. What more could you need from a phone that now costs about $250 (with no trade-ins)?

Speaking of specs, what exactly do we have on board here? The model features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, a MediaTek processor that handles most tasks without hiccups, and 8GB RAM. Camera-wise, you get a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. While you can take good-looking photos in perfect condition, you shouldn't expect the Motorola to become your next device for important family photos.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) may not be the best Android phone, but it has enough positives for its budget price. Nevertheless, an equally nice alternative now enjoys a $50 discount, so it might be worth checking out.

This OnePlus phone is just as good

With a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G gives you almost the same screen real estate to play with. The handset also features a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity as the Motorola. But that's not all! Both phones are currently available at the same price, as the OnePlus Store has discounted the $299.99 Nord 30 5G by $50.

Save $50 on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G!

Are you more interested in having a 108MP primary camera on your next sub-$300 phone? Perhaps you're intrigued by the OnePlus' faster charging speeds? Then consider getting yourself a new OnePlus Nord N30 5G! This phone is currently discounted by $50 at the official store.
So far, so good. What are the differences between them? Firstly, the OnePlus runs on Android 13, while the Moto phone comes with Android 14 out of the box. That might not be much of a difference to some users, but it's worth mentioning nonetheless.

The second difference is in the camera setup. While you have a 50MP primary sensor on the Moto, the Nord N30 5G uses a 108MP PDAF main camera that should take better photos in the right conditions. Finally, you have faster wired charging speeds of 50W on the OnePlus phone. For context, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) supports 30W wired charging (15W wireless is also available).

Don't hesitate to visit our OnePlus Nord N30 vs Moto G Power 5G (2024) specs page for a more in-depth look at the differences between these budget jewels. And know that both options are attractive even at a humble $50 off their price tag.
