New limited-time sale makes the Moto G 5G (2024) cheaper than ever
Last week, Amazon made the ultra-cheap Moto G 5G (2024) even cheaper by slashing 20% off its asking price. This was a real bargain for users on a shoestring budget, though it only lasted for a limited time. Fortunately, the e-commerce giant has something even better to show you now! It sells the same handset for 25% off its usual price!
Unlike the previous time, Amazon's current sale isn't exclusive. In fact, you can also find the budget phone for 25% off at Best Buy and the official store as well, with the former letting you snatch it for as low as $49.99 with immediate activations.
The Moto G 5G (2023) successor packs a slightly larger display than its predecessor—a 6.6-inch one with 120Hz refresh rates. However, the Android 14 device lacks OLED and relies on older and more affordable LCD display technology. On the contrary, its competitor, the Galaxy A15, has a Super AMOLED touchscreen, despite its $200 asking price.
It might be hard to recommend the Moto G 5G (2024) at its standard price, but it's certainly an appropriate choice at Amazon (for now). With 5G on deck, a decent display, and long battery life, this fella will meet your basic needs. Get one and save 25% at Amazon, and be sure to hurry up—the sale won't last forever!
While this Motorola phone is nowhere as awesome as other budget-friendly options from Samsung, it's a real steal right now. After all, its main competitor, the Galaxy A15, isn't discounted right now and can set you back almost $200. So, what do you get for your money here?
Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, offering a respectable everyday performance. You might now want to push it to its limits, as you'll likely experience stuttering, but the model is otherwise perfectly suitable for light tasks. It also features a 5,000mAh battery and a 50 MP main camera that can take good-looking photos in the right conditions. What more could you want from a phone with a sub-$200 MSRP?
You can find the Moto G 5G (2024) at:
