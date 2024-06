The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 on Amazon. The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) remains on sale at a generous $100 price cut on Amazon. With its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, the phone offers decent performance for daily tasks. In addition, it provides up to two days of battery life, thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery. The device additionally packs a 6.5-inch 120Hz screen. If you need something cheap and with 5G on deck, this option may be right for you! $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon The Moto G 5G (2024) is $20 off on Amazon Do you want the newer model? No worries! The Moto G 5G (2024) is also still on sale, offered at $20 off its MSRP. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box, has a 6.6-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, and sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip under the hood. Aside from that, the phone packs the same 5,000mAh battery. Get yours and save $20 today. $20 off (10%) Buy at Amazon

While the Moto G 5G (2024) has been around for some time, last year’s model remains a better choice for cash-strapped users. How so? Well, it’s still available at $100 off its price tag. That’s right, you still have time to get this bad boy at its best price of about $150 on Amazon.Right off the bat, we should note that this offer has been around for a while, and some of you might have seen it already. And yet, since it’s been live for some time, this might be one of your last changes to snag this budget 5G phone for less. By the way, you can get the Moto G 5G (2023) at the same price via the official Motorola store or Best Buy.And if you’d prefer the newer version of this Moto G device, Amazon still lets you get one at $20 off its price tag. Although not that much, this first discount is still decent, considering the 2024 model’s lower launch price.While it may not be among the best budget phones , this Android handset is no disappointment in its respective price bracket. For just about $150, it gives you a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, 5G on deck, and a large 5,000mAh battery.The camera setup may be not-so-impressive, and the same applies to its performance. But hey – this is still a budget phone, so insane cameras or a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip shouldn’t be expected.Ultimately, if you’re short on cash and can’t afford to spend over $800 for one of the best Android phones , this cheap alternative might do you just fine. It should remain up-to-date for another two years, which doesn’t sound too bad for its current price. Get yours through Amazon soon because we don’t know how much longer the deal will stay up for grabs.