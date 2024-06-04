The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While the Moto G 5G (2024) has been around for some time, last year’s model remains a better choice for cash-strapped users. How so? Well, it’s still available at $100 off its price tag. That’s right, you still have time to get this bad boy at its best price of about $150 on Amazon.
Right off the bat, we should note that this offer has been around for a while, and some of you might have seen it already. And yet, since it’s been live for some time, this might be one of your last changes to snag this budget 5G phone for less. By the way, you can get the Moto G 5G (2023) at the same price via the official Motorola store or Best Buy.
While it may not be among the best budget phones, this Android handset is no disappointment in its respective price bracket. For just about $150, it gives you a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, 5G on deck, and a large 5,000mAh battery.
Ultimately, if you’re short on cash and can’t afford to spend over $800 for one of the best Android phones, this cheap alternative might do you just fine. It should remain up-to-date for another two years, which doesn’t sound too bad for its current price. Get yours through Amazon soon because we don’t know how much longer the deal will stay up for grabs.
Right off the bat, we should note that this offer has been around for a while, and some of you might have seen it already. And yet, since it’s been live for some time, this might be one of your last changes to snag this budget 5G phone for less. By the way, you can get the Moto G 5G (2023) at the same price via the official Motorola store or Best Buy.
And if you’d prefer the newer version of this Moto G device, Amazon still lets you get one at $20 off its price tag. Although not that much, this first discount is still decent, considering the 2024 model’s lower launch price.
While it may not be among the best budget phones, this Android handset is no disappointment in its respective price bracket. For just about $150, it gives you a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, 5G on deck, and a large 5,000mAh battery.
The camera setup may be not-so-impressive, and the same applies to its performance. But hey – this is still a budget phone, so insane cameras or a blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip shouldn’t be expected.
Ultimately, if you’re short on cash and can’t afford to spend over $800 for one of the best Android phones, this cheap alternative might do you just fine. It should remain up-to-date for another two years, which doesn’t sound too bad for its current price. Get yours through Amazon soon because we don’t know how much longer the deal will stay up for grabs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
04 Jun, 2024The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon
29 May, 2024The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a true budget delight on Amazon right now
28 May, 2024It's not too late to save big on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 through this deal
27 May, 2024Motorola's brand-new Moto G 5G (2024) mid-ranger is already on sale at a neat little discount The super-cheap Moto G Play (2024) returns to its best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: