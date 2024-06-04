The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 on Amazon.

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) remains on sale at a generous $100 price cut on Amazon. With its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM, the phone offers decent performance for daily tasks. In addition, it provides up to two days of battery life, thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery. The device additionally packs a 6.5-inch 120Hz screen. If you need something cheap and with 5G on deck, this option may be right for you!