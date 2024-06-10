Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Power 5G (2024): Here are the differences you should consider

Intro





Motorola has long been a major player in the affordable phone market, especially in the west, with the Moto G Stylus and the Moto G Power being the two handsets that represent that the best.





While the Moto G Stylus is the superior one in many ways, there are some areas where the Moto G Power is actually the better option, but is that still true in 2024? Well, with a $100 price difference the answer is "probably yes."





Still, like with previous generations, both have their specific use cases and different aspects they excel at, so here are all the differences to help you make the choice for yourself.





Design and Display Quality

Similar materials but there are key display diffarnces





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has gone from a plastic back panel to a silicon (vegan leather) one, making it less prone to slipping out of your hands and pockets. The new material is also present on the Moto G Power (2024), which also benefits from a more grippy design and one that does not attract fingerprints.





Sadly, neither of these two phones comes with a notable level of durability, with no IP water and dust certifications or Gorilla Glass being mentioned anywhere. Also, both have plastic frames.





The differences start to appear once you take a look at the displays, which are visibly different from each other. The G Stylus comes with an pOLED panel that offers much better contrast and color reproduction (and better power efficiency) compared to the LCD panel of the G Play.





Another benefit with the G Stylus is, well, the embedded stylus, which you simply don't get with the Moto G Power. Needless to say, this is a niche feature, so it probably doesn't matter to you if you don't intend to use it for a specific reason.





Performance and Software

Get the Power for more power





While both phones come with the same disappointing one year of Android updates, the Moto G Power comes with the more capable Dimesnity 7020 chipset, which offers higher performance especially in the graphical department.





We were a bit disappointed to see that Motorola has kept the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip on the G Stylus that powered its predecessor, as it is quite outdated at this point, even more so when you consider it is a mid-range processor.





Both phones come with 8GB of RAM, but the G Stylus has 256GB of internal storage while the Moto G Power has only 128GB. Thankfully, both phones come wit and microSD card slot that can accept cards at up to 2TB, so the whole internal storage thing is not that big of a deciding factor between the two.





Camera Moto G Stylus is better equipped

The Moto G Stylus comes has a 50MP main camera, just like the Moto G Power does, but the former comes with larger pixels which are better at capturing light. This means better low-light photos and sharper, more detailed images as a whole. Both main cameras have optical image stabilization, though, so video should be similarly stable between the two.

Additionally, the ultrawide and front-facing camera on the G Stylus have higher resolution, with a 13MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie camera vs 8MP and 16MP on the G Power. One major difference is that the G Stylus can record video at 1080P 60FPS, whereas the G Power can only go as high as 30FPS for that resolution.

Battery Life and Charging Moto G Power consumes more power

While both the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and the Moto G Power (2024) rock 5,000 mAh batteries, the G Stylus comes with the more power efficient Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset made on the 4nm process. This makes the phone last longer on a single charge, easily lasting almost two days with regular use. Also, the OLED panel further helps reduce the power drain, adding even more to the longer battery lfie.

Both phones have 30W of wired and 15W of wireless charging.



Specs Comparison





Which one should you buy?





If you are looking for a more capable phone in terms of performance, for example if you like to play a lot of mobile games, than the more powerful Dimensity 7020 chipset inside the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is probably the right one for you. The Bluetooth 5.3 will also help with less delay when using wireless headphones, which is especially important for online competitive gaming.





The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), on the other hand, is better suited for buyers who can find use for its embedded stylus. I, personally, love to edit photos on my phone in the Lightroom Mobile app, which is one instance where I found a stylus to be super useful. The use of the stylus also pairs up greatly with the bright high-quality OLED display. Of course, another big reason to opt for $100 more expensive G Stylus is its cameras, which offer better image quality.





No matter which one you pick, though, you at least know that you will get somewhat fast wired and fast wireless charging either way. You will also get amazing battery life and a phone that will last you more than a full day of use.