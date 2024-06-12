Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Finding a super budget-friendly phone for everyday needs isn't as challenging as you might think. For one thing, the Moto G 5G (2023) gives you 5G and 120Hz refresh rates at prices that won't break the bank! Especially when you can get one at its best price via the official store. That's right, this Motorola phone is still $100 off its MSRP of about $250.
In case you're wondering, the generous discount has been coming and going over the past few months. Other retailers usually join in the Motorola fun, offering the device at the same price as you can find it at the official seller. However, Motorola.com tends to give you extra savings via trade-ins.
But wait – the Moto G 5G of 2023 already has a successor! If you don't mind increasing your budget a bit, you can get the newer Moto G 5G (2024) straight from the Motorola store. This one is also on sale at $20 off its MSRP of $199.99.
It has a 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip under the hood that should handle most tasks without too much stutters. With 4GB RAM, however, this bad boy won't be your best friend for multitasking, so keep that in mind.
Another compromise you'd have to make for this price is on the camera front. With a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear, the handset takes decent but not ideal photos. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie unit. Completing this affordable package is a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use between charges.
While it's certainly a tough sell at its standard price, the Moto G 5G (2023) is undoubtedly a suitable choice now that it's under $150. If you're on a tight budget, this 5G-ready phone is a choice you should consider.
In case you're wondering, the generous discount has been coming and going over the past few months. Other retailers usually join in the Motorola fun, offering the device at the same price as you can find it at the official seller. However, Motorola.com tends to give you extra savings via trade-ins.
But wait – the Moto G 5G of 2023 already has a successor! If you don't mind increasing your budget a bit, you can get the newer Moto G 5G (2024) straight from the Motorola store. This one is also on sale at $20 off its MSRP of $199.99.
Granted, the Moto G 5G (2023) is no Galaxy S24 Ultra or any other of the best phones on the market. But if you can't afford either of these (or even a mid-range alternative), this budget phone will still get the job done.
It has a 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip under the hood that should handle most tasks without too much stutters. With 4GB RAM, however, this bad boy won't be your best friend for multitasking, so keep that in mind.
Another compromise you'd have to make for this price is on the camera front. With a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear, the handset takes decent but not ideal photos. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie unit. Completing this affordable package is a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use between charges.
While it's certainly a tough sell at its standard price, the Moto G 5G (2023) is undoubtedly a suitable choice now that it's under $150. If you're on a tight budget, this 5G-ready phone is a choice you should consider.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
12 Jun, 2024Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs
11 Jun, 2024This Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal steals the attention at Amazon yet again
04 Jun, 2024The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon
29 May, 2024The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a true budget delight on Amazon right now
28 May, 2024It's not too late to save big on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 through this deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: