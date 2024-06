Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs

$100 off the Moto G 5G (2023) at Motorola The Moto G 5G (2023) is still offered at its best price at the official Motorola store. The merchant gives you extra savings via trade-ins. The device offers good value for money with its 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. With 5G on deck, it gives you all the basics you could ask for at a very appropriate price. $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola Save $20 on the Moto G 5G (2024) The Moto G 5G (2024) could be a more suitable choice for some users. This phone has a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.6 inches, with 120Hz refresh rates. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and has the same 5,000mAh as its predecessor but with slightly faster charging speeds. The phone arrives with Android 14 out of the box. Get yours and save $20 through Motorola's deal. $20 off (10%) $179 99 $199 99 Buy at Motorola

Finding a super budget-friendly phone for everyday needs isn't as challenging as you might think. For one thing, the Moto G 5G (2023) gives you 5G and 120Hz refresh rates at prices that won't break the bank! Especially when you can get one at its best price via the official store. That's right, this Motorola phone is still $100 off its MSRP of about $250.In case you're wondering, the generous discount has been coming and going over the past few months. Other retailers usually join in the Motorola fun, offering the device at the same price as you can find it at the official seller. However, Motorola.com tends to give you extra savings via trade-ins.But wait – the Moto G 5G of 2023 already has a successor! If you don't mind increasing your budget a bit, you can get the newer Moto G 5G (2024) straight from the Motorola store. This one is also on sale at $20 off its MSRP of $199.99.Granted, the Moto G 5G (2023) is no Galaxy S24 Ultra or any other of the best phones on the market. But if you can't afford either of these (or even a mid-range alternative), this budget phone will still get the job done.It has a 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip under the hood that should handle most tasks without too much stutters. With 4GB RAM, however, this bad boy won't be your best friend for multitasking, so keep that in mind.Another compromise you'd have to make for this price is on the camera front. With a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear, the handset takes decent but not ideal photos. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie unit. Completing this affordable package is a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use between charges.While it's certainly a tough sell at its standard price, the Moto G 5G (2023) is undoubtedly a suitable choice now that it's under $150. If you're on a tight budget, this 5G-ready phone is a choice you should consider.