Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs
Finding a super budget-friendly phone for everyday needs isn't as challenging as you might think. For one thing, the Moto G 5G (2023) gives you 5G and 120Hz refresh rates at prices that won't break the bank! Especially when you can get one at its best price via the official store. That's right, this Motorola phone is still $100 off its MSRP of about $250.

$100 off the Moto G 5G (2023) at Motorola

The Moto G 5G (2023) is still offered at its best price at the official Motorola store. The merchant gives you extra savings via trade-ins. The device offers good value for money with its 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. With 5G on deck, it gives you all the basics you could ask for at a very appropriate price.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Save $20 on the Moto G 5G (2024)

The Moto G 5G (2024) could be a more suitable choice for some users. This phone has a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.6 inches, with 120Hz refresh rates. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and has the same 5,000mAh as its predecessor but with slightly faster charging speeds. The phone arrives with Android 14 out of the box. Get yours and save $20 through Motorola's deal.
$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola


In case you're wondering, the generous discount has been coming and going over the past few months. Other retailers usually join in the Motorola fun, offering the device at the same price as you can find it at the official seller. However, Motorola.com tends to give you extra savings via trade-ins.

But wait – the Moto G 5G of 2023 already has a successor! If you don't mind increasing your budget a bit, you can get the newer Moto G 5G (2024) straight from the Motorola store. This one is also on sale at $20 off its MSRP of $199.99.

Granted, the Moto G 5G (2023) is no Galaxy S24 Ultra or any other of the best phones on the market. But if you can't afford either of these (or even a mid-range alternative), this budget phone will still get the job done.

It has a 6.5-inch screen with snappy refresh rates and a decent Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip under the hood that should handle most tasks without too much stutters. With 4GB RAM, however, this bad boy won't be your best friend for multitasking, so keep that in mind.

Another compromise you'd have to make for this price is on the camera front. With a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear, the handset takes decent but not ideal photos. On the front, you have an 8MP selfie unit. Completing this affordable package is a 5,000mAh battery that promises up to two days of use between charges.

While it's certainly a tough sell at its standard price, the Moto G 5G (2023) is undoubtedly a suitable choice now that it's under $150. If you're on a tight budget, this 5G-ready phone is a choice you should consider.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
23 stories
12 Jun, 2024
Motorola's generous $100 price cut on the Moto G 5G (2023) is still up for grabs
11 Jun, 2024
This Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal steals the attention at Amazon yet again
04 Jun, 2024
The budget Moto G 5G (2023) still gives you more bang for your buck at Amazon
29 May, 2024
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a true budget delight on Amazon right now
28 May, 2024
It's not too late to save big on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 through this deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price
Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price
HTC officially releases the U24 Pro with an interesting entry into the mid-range market
HTC officially releases the U24 Pro with an interesting entry into the mid-range market
iOS 18 brings eye tracking and Dwell Control navigation to the iPhone and iPad
iOS 18 brings eye tracking and Dwell Control navigation to the iPhone and iPad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless